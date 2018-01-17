Your pictures: 10-16 January 2018
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
John Hughes
A moment of bliss, taken by Mathew John Hughes, from Porthmadog, Gwynedd.
James Williams
James Williams captured this beautiful image of a sky full of stars at Llyn Nantlle Uchaf in Gwynedd.
Kelly Jones
Kelly Jones captured this stunning image in Llangollen, Denbighshire.
Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams took this image of the Worm’s Head and his pup at Rhossili, on Gower.
Jason Rawles
Jason Rawles captured Snowdonia at its finest in the winter sunshine.
Tom Archer
Foggy morning over Swansea and the DVLA building as viewed by Tom Archer from Helimed 57, the Wales Air Ambulance.
June Bellinger
June Bellinger captured this stunning Barry Island sunset.
Laura Shepherd
A glimmer of spring? Laura Shepherd saw her first snowdrop of the year near Presteigne in Powys.
David Craik
Other worldly... David Craik captured this sunset at Barmouth beach, Gwynedd.
Ela Fraczkowska
Sheep at Dunraven Bay, Southerndown, Bridgend, courtesy of Ela Fraczkowska from Cardiff.
Mandy Llewellyn
Sunrise over Pembrokeshire's Carew Castle by Mandy Llewellyn.