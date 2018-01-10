Image copyright Ciara Horne Image caption The Olympic shoes which were stolen from the car

An appeal has been made to recover a professional cyclist's Olympic shoes which were stolen from his car in Cardiff.

Welsh Cycling's sprint cyclist Lewis Oliva was parked near the University Hospital of Wales on Tuesday.

An appeal was made on social media by his partner and double European team pursuit champion Ciara Horne, and shared by South Wales Police.

It comes as figures were released about the number of vehicles broken into.

South Wales Police did not provide details to the Freedom of Information request by the RAC Foundation.

Skip Twitter post by @CiaraHorne1 Just had our car broken into outside Cardiff Heath hospital and @Lewis_Oliva British cycling bag with his Olympic shoes stolen. Please help us get them back! 😓 — Ciara Horne (@CiaraHorne1) January 9, 2018 Report

Dyfed-Powys Police had 549 reports of break-ins in 2016, up 23% on the last 12 months, but lower than the previous two years.

The hike was the joint-third highest of all forces in England, Wales and Scotland.

There were 552 reports made to Gwent Police, which was up 11% and has risen year-on-year since 2013.

North Wales Police has the highest number of break-ins in Wales but has also seen the biggest fall.

There were 1,187 crimes in 2016, down 10% on 2015 and a fall of nearly 600 on 2013.