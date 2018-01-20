Image copyright South Wales Fire and Rescue Image caption There was an increase in deliberate van fires in December. Where vehicles such as this one in Caerau, Cardiff, were towed to locations and burned

Anti-social behaviour dropped by 26% in Newport following joint patrols between Gwent Police and a fire crime unit.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service team targets areas where there has been a sudden rise in fires and disorder.

Since October, it has completed 48 patrols in Newport, Caerphilly, Cardiff and Blaenau Gwent with police and council officers.

Between October and December, there was also a 6% reduction in deliberately set fires in Newport.

Matt Jones, boss of the fire unit, said it looks at areas where there has been fly-tipping as they could become scenes for arson.

"Sadly, south Wales has seen a 6% increase in deliberately set fires," he said.

Image copyright South Wales Fire and Rescue Image caption In November, an incident of arson at a stable in Cefn Fforest, Caerphilly county, led to the death of a horse

"We are working hard to drive it down as they have a huge effect on people's lives."

The main problem areas are the Cardiff, Newport and Caerphilly local authority areas - with the unit set up to reduce the £7m cost of arson in south Wales each year.

There are eight people in the team - based at stations including Alway in Newport, Blackwood in Caerphilly county and Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent - where they work with neighbourhood policing teams.

Another link the team has found to rises in anti-social behaviour is truancy - with officers visiting schools and youth clubs to speak to children.

When a "hotspot" is identified, days of action are also arranged - with initiatives such as community litter picks and providing youngsters with the chance to be a fire officer for the day.

One success was Operation Bang over Halloween which helped reduce incidents of arson by 34%, from 63 in 2016 to 43 in 2017.

Image copyright South Wales Fire and Rescue Image caption Firefighters work with Gwent Police at a road safety event