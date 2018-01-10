WJEC appoints Roderic Gillespie as new chief executive
The WJEC exam board has appointed a new chief executive.
Roderic Gillespie will join in June from Cambridge International where he is director of assessment.
The new head of the body - which sets the GCSE and A level exams sat by pupils in Wales - will claim a salary of up to £120,000 and lead an organisation of 400 staff.
Current chief executive Gareth Pierce, who has been in post since 2004, stands down in May.
Mr Gillespie previously worked in a variety of roles for the Scottish Qualifications Authority.
The WJEC's board of trustees chairman Mike Evans said: "Roderic has shown extensive commitment to the education sector in the UK and internationally, [and] understands the challenges faced by teachers and awarding bodies."