Met Office yellow 'be aware' warning for fog in Wales

  • 11 January 2018
Yellow fog warning

Poor visibility caused by fog could lead to travel disruption in parts of Wales on Thursday, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow "be aware" fog warning is in place for all but the most westerly counties, until 11:00 GMT.

The forecaster said slower journey times were possible.

There is also a chance of delays to flights.