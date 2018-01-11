Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Occupants of the 4x4 abandoned the vehicle, say Gwent Police

Ram-raiders used a 4x4 vehicle to gain entry to a hospital, police have said.

The vehicle was driven into the main entrance doors at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale at about 02:55 GMT on Thursday.

Gwent Police said a light coloured Mitsubishi Pajero was abandoned after it became jammed between pillars "causing extensive damage".

A force spokesman said: "Officers are on scene and are actively investigating the incident".

"It would appear at this stage that no property was stolen as a result of the forced entry," they said.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "Due to an incident early this morning, the front entrance to Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan is currently out of action.

"Alternative entrances into the hospital have been signposted.

"Please be assured that all services are running as normal."