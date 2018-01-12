Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Reg believes Cardiff could make the top six of the Championship this year

One loyal football fan is still cheering on Cardiff City after 85 years.

Reg Walton, 95, has been a fan since he got a free ticket to see them as a schoolboy in 1932.

Mr Walton has outlasted 42 of the club's managers and even joined the squad himself.

Cardiff City plans to acknowledge Mr Walton's dedication ahead of Saturday's game.

Mr Walton said: "I started going down there as we were given free tickets if you played for your school team.

"I was ten years old and I was able to go see Cardiff FC for free, something you wouldn't be able to do now."

Mr Walton played as a wing-half for Cardiff Corinthians FC up until WWII and joined the Cardiff City squad in the 1950s as a player.

Cardiff City defender Ken Hollyman asked Mr Walton to play for Cardiff FC after the war.

He said: "I never made the first team but it was great and they played some good football in those days.

"I used to get a couple of bob on the side and it was great fun going out and having a few drinks together."

He has seen the team in FA and League Cup finals as well as beating Real Madrid, and still regularly goes to watch games with his family in the Cardiff City stadium.

Grandfather Mr Walton, often goes to Cardiff FC games with his family.

He said: "Football is my life really and I love supporting Cardiff City. My highlight has to be promotion to the Premiership a few years ago. It was a massive feeling of pride.

"My favourite player was a winger called Reggie Pugh who played in the 1930s. He was outstanding and I have never forgotten him since."

A Cardiff City spokesman said the club plans to mark Mr Walton's achievement ahead of their fixture with Sunderland on Saturday when they "hope to acknowledge his fantastic commitment to the Club ahead of kick off."