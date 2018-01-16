Image caption Lord Elis-Thomas wants to simplify ways of working 'and be consistent in doing so'

Culture Minister Dafydd Elis-Thomas has scrapped Welsh Government plans to establish an independent media forum.

It was to offer policy advice on the creative and media industries.

The idea was first proposed by Economy Secretary Ken Skates while a backbencher in 2012 and chairing a cross-party group examining the future of the media in Wales.

Lord Elis-Thomas said he was "not persuaded" that another forum or group would deliver additional benefit.

Last year, Alun Davies, who was the minister with responsibility for broadcasting policy at the time, said he planned to introduce the forum before the summer recess.

But after Lord Elis-Thomas joined the cabinet as culture minister last year, he told the assembly's communications committee in November he was "not yet convinced that this is a valuable initiative in terms of the development of broadcasting and media policy" and wanted to see a business case.

In a follow-up letter to committee chairman Bethan Jenkins, now published on the assembly's website, Lord Elis-Thomas said:

"I want to simplify ways of working across my portfolio and be consistent in doing so, in line with the recent winding down of a number of economy and transport advisory boards."

He said he was looking to continue to build upon the strong relationships which already exist between the Welsh Government and external organisations.

"I will meet various individuals and groups relevant to my portfolio responsibilities and take advice from them accordingly," he added.

He said an independent media forum was not a commitment in the Welsh Government's Programme for Government.