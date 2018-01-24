Your pictures: 17-23 January 2018
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Steve Liddiard
Steve Liddiard took this image of the waves at Bracelet Bay, Mumbles, Swansea.
-
Ian Humphreys
A murmuration of starlings at Bangor-on-Dee, captured by Ian Humphreys.
-
Lee Evans
Lee Evans captured a starry night over Snowdonia.
-
HuwtGriff
Huw Griff snapped this beautiful image from Snowdonia.
-
Natasha Counsell
Natasha Counsell snapped her dog catching the early morning sun on Gray Hill, Wentwood, in Monmouthshire.
-
Bleddyn Jones-Pearson
Bleddyn Jones-Pearson took this image of South Stack lighthouse on Anglesey.
-
Matthew Jones
Moody view of Nantmor, near Beddgelert in Gwynedd, courtesy of Matthew Jones from Cwmbran.
-
Angharad Green
Snow-capped mountains over Ogwen Valley in Snowdonia taken by Angharad Green.
-
Anita Mills
Anita Mills, from Bath, took this photograph of a sunset over Cardigan Bay during a winter's walk.
-
Alun Nevett
Walkers head into the clouds on the path towards Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons, courtesy of Alun Nevett.
-
Clive Potter
Clive Potter, from Welshpool, stopped off on Llandudno's Great Orme to admire the view.