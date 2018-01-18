Image copyright Met Office/BBC

Buildings could be damaged and travel could be affected as strong wind gusts are predicted to hit Wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning which covers the whole of Wales from 02:55 to 09:00 GMT on Thursday.

It said strong winds could disrupt road and rail transport, as well as ferry services, with winds pushing eastwards across the country.

It also said there was a risk of power cuts and mobile phone coverage outages.

The chief forecaster said large waves could also affect the western coast, with a warning people could be injured by debris thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and homes.

The alert comes as drivers in Scotland and northern England have been urged to stay off major roads as a new snow storm approaches.