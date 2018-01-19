Image copyright Met Office/Getty Images Image caption Icy stretches of roads made for treacherous driving conditions overnight

Commuters have been warned to be aware of icy conditions on Welsh roads and pavements on their journey to work.

A yellow "be aware" weather warning for ice has been in place across most of Wales since 19:00 GMT on Thursday and it will last until 10:00 on Friday.

The Met Office said icy stretches were expected on untreated roads which could lead to difficult driving conditions and longer journey times.

It also said snow could have settled on higher ground in Wales.