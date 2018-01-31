Your pictures: 24-30 January 2018

  • 31 January 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Georgina Harper took this photo of the moon from Hailey Park in Llandaff North, Cardiff Georgina Harper

    Georgina Harper took this beautiful image from Hailey Park in Llandaff North, Cardiff.

  • Sunset over Snowdonia Huw Griffith

    Golden skies: This glorious picture of Snowdonia was taken by Huw Griffith.

  • Llanddwyn Island lighthouse Lee Evans

    Lee Evans took this beautiful picture of the romantic Llanddwyn Island lighthouse on Anglesey.

  • How inviting does Tenby's South Beach look in Mandy Llewellyn's shot? Mandy Llewellyn

    How inviting does Tenby's South Beach look in Mandy Llewellyn's shot?

  • Morfa Bychan near Porthmadog. Morven Ozanne

    Morven Ozanne took this blissful picture at Morfa Bychan near Porthmadog.

  • Ogmore-by-Sea in the Vale of Glamorgan Ceurwyn Humphreys

    A moment of tranquillity: This image of Ogmore-by-Sea in the Vale of Glamorgan was captured by Ceurwyn Humphreys.

  • South Stack Lighthouse Mervyn Jones

    Mervyn Jones snapped this image of South Stack Lighthouse off the coast of Anglesey.

  • Maen Llia, at Brecon Beacons National Park Tim Scanlan

    Setting sun: Tim Scanlan took this atmospheric picture of the standing stone Maen Llia, at Brecon Beacons National Park.

  • Fishing on Penarth Pier Amy Williams

    Winter’s catch: A fisherman waits for a fish to bite on Penarth Pier, as captured by Amy Williams.

  • Llandudno and the Great Orme Dafydd Murray

    Daf Murray took this picture overlooking Llandudno and the Great Orme while hiking on Sychnant Pass in Conwy county.

  • Double rainbow in Carmel, Carmarthenshire Helen Hedges

    Double vision: These two rainbows were caught on camera by Helen Hedges in Carmel, Carmarthenshire.

  • Aberystwyth seafront Richard Bridgeman

    This picture of the new bandstand on Aberystwyth seafront was taken by Richard Bridgeman.

