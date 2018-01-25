Recorded crime has risen by 12% in Wales, latest police figures show.

A total of 219,111 crimes were recorded in the 12 months to September 2017, compared to 194,910 over the same period in 2016.

All four Welsh police forces saw crime increases according to the Office for National Statistics, with Gwent Police seeing the largest.

One force said it was down to a change in how crime is recorded and "greater public confidence in reporting crime".

Gwent Police recorded a 14% rise in crime over that 12 month period, followed by North Wales Police (13.7%), Dyfed-Powys Police (13%) and South Wales Police (10.9%).

Across Wales and England, about 5.3 million crimes were recorded, representing a 14% rise on the previous year.

The figures showed significant rises in the following types of crime:

68,968 robbery offences, up 29%

138,045 sex offences, up 23%

37,443 knife crime offences, up 21%

1,291,405 violent crime offences, up 20%

Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales, Alun Michael attributed the rise to the 2014 change in recording methods, but said the force did recognise "there has been a genuine rise in some crime categories".

Deputy Chief Constable Richard Lewis said the force had seen a rise in both 999 calls and non-emergency 101 calls which "accounts for a large proportion of the crime we are dealing with".

He said the force "continues to maintain the quality of our response in increasingly difficult financial circumstances".

"It is important to emphasise that crime is only a part of what we deal with and there are many other challenges we face, including mental health concerns, vulnerable missing people and other hidden harms which we as the police service respond to and manage on a day-to-day basis and which do not appear within the crime figures."

The other forces have been asked to comment.