One of Wales' leading stage and screen actresses Dame Sian Phillips has been given a lifetime achievement award for a career spanning more than 70 years.

The 84-year-old was recognised at the BBC Audio Drama Awards.

Her career began in radio in 1944 and she performed in productions such as The Archers and an adaptation of John le Carre's Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, opposite Sir Alec Guinness.

"I never cease to be grateful to the BBC," Dame Sian said.

"I think it means more than anything. I was so touched. It was a bit of a surprise."

"It's such a major part of my life and such a major part of my youth in Wales."

Dame Sian, born in Gwaun-Cae-Gurwen, Neath Port Talbot, began her broadcasting career when she was 11 after winning a competition at the National Eisteddfod, and was taken to a studio by a BBC producer.

She went on to be an announcer and news reader before eventually taking to stage and screen.