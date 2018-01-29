Image caption The trial is being held at Mold Crown Court

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a stranger in his car after she got separated from friends during Halloween celebrations, a court has heard.

The woman got into the car, which she mistakenly believed was a taxi, after leaving a nightclub in Llandudno, Conwy county, in October last year.

Mold Crown Court heard she was allegedly raped by Jie Xiang Guan in the back of his vehicle.

Mr Guan, 29, of Colwyn Bay, admits sexual assault but denies rape.

The court heard the woman had to leave the nightclub after being sick and became separated from her friends at about 02:00 GMT.

Elen Owen, for the prosecution, said she mistakenly got into an eight-seater Hyundai car which pulled up next to her, thinking it would take her safely home.

Screams

The court was told Mr Guan, who follows the proceedings with the aid of a Chinese interpreter, allegedly pulled so hard at her jeans that the button was ripped off and the zip was broken.

Miss Owen said that complainant was crying and screaming - and alleged that he was telling her to shut up.

"He then put his hand over her mouth to stop her screams and punched her to the face," she said.

"She tried kicking him and punching him back but stopped because every time she did this he would punch her harder."

The court heard he then stopped, got off her and opened the door and pushed her out.

The woman ran to the nearest house which had a light on, her mother was contacted and the police were called.

Miss Owen said the woman's bag was found under a seat in his vehicle.

Mr Guan, a chef, was later arrested at a restaurant in Penrhyn Bay on 8 November.

He accepted that he may have caused the damage to the jeans and, while he denied rape, he had admitted a separate charge of sexual assault.

The trial continues.