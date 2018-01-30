Image copyright Topical Press Agency Image caption Celebrations in November 1918

Music, drama and the history of the poppy are among events to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

Ninety heritage groups met in Cardiff to discuss the official programme.

Sir Deian Hopkin, the first minister's expert adviser on WW1, said all the projects were providing material "for future generations to produce a legacy - an educational legacy".

A national service of remembrance in Cardiff on 11 November will mark 100 years since the armistice was signed.

The programme of events remembering significant milestones in 1918, organised by Cymru'n Cofio, Wales Remembers, has already begun by marking prime minister David Lloyd George's role in the founding of the RAF.

Image copyright Getty Images/Topic Image caption The role of airships will be marked by one project

Other highlights include:

Munitionettes and Canary Girls - an exhibition about women working in munitions factories at the National Waterfront Museum, Swansea from September

Project Zero - Airships over Wales - a pop-up museum and living history project to mark the role of airships in defending shipping

A new play Wood, by Owen Thomas, about two soldiers who fought at the Somme, which will be a touring production by Pembrokeshire-based Torch Theatre

A Welsh National Opera production of Prokofiev's War and Peace in Cardiff and a touring production Rhondda Rips It Up! featuring Lesley Garrett which celebrates Newport suffragette Lady Rhondda

Now The Hero - Swansea artist Marc Rees's large scale project in September, inspired by Frank Brangwyn's British Empire panel paintings at different locations around Swansea and the Brangwyn Hall

Poppies for Remembrance will looks at the cultural significance of the emblem of remembrance, at National Museum Cardiff.

Historian Sir Deian told the First World War Partnership Day event at the Pierhead building in Cardiff Bay that there was still legacy work to be done, including capturing the work done across Wales digitally.

"Ensuring that this material is made available to generations to come will be a priority," he said.

Officially launching the programme, First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "It is vital that future generations understand how this terrible war affected modern Wales, and ensures that we learn from the past in safeguarding a peaceful future."