Gambling is an emerging public health issue which can have "devastating effects", according to Wales' chief medical officer.

In his second annual report, Gambling with our Health, Dr Frank Atherton said financial difficulty could lead to harm such as depression and alcohol misuse.

He said 61% of adults in Wales gambled in the last 12 months and a further 3.8% are estimated to be at risk.

The Welsh Government said it would not comment ahead of a statement next week.

It has previously said there was, in general, no medical intervention for gambling.

In his report, Dr Atherton raised concerns that gambling not only affects the individual but can impact on their family, friends and wider society.

He called for more support for those with a gambling problem and greater monitoring of the health effects.

Ahead of launching his annual report at the Newport Citizens Advice Bureau on Wednesday, he said: "There are still big gaps in our understanding of this issue.

"We need to reduce stigma around gambling so that more people who require help come forward.

"I hope my annual report will help highlight this issue, to be addressed, before it becomes a major public health issue."

Tim Miller, executive director of the Gambling Commission, said: "As the gambling regulator, we will continue to work with public health professionals, government and the industry to forge a sustained, world-leading approach to make gambling safer for people across Wales and the rest of Great Britain."