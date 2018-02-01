Image copyright sturti/Getty Images

There has been an improvement in school performance, according to annual categorisation ratings.

Hundreds of schools are placed into colour-coded support categories - green, yellow, amber and red.

Two thirds of secondary and more than 85% of primary schools are green and yellow, which the education secretary says "continues with the upward trend we have seen over the past few years."

But there are slightly more schools in red than last year.

A full breakdown which shows which of Wales' 1,547 schools are in each category will be published on Thursday.

Green schools require just four days worth of support to improve and yellow schools receive up to 10 days of support.

There are 56 schools in the red category - judged to need the most help, up to 25 days of support. This is 10 more schools than last year.

OVERALL SCHOOL PERFORMANCE - AT A GLANCE:

This year, the system has been fine-tuned so rather than just performance measures such as key GCSE results, there is a broader look at how schools are doing and the quality of teaching and learning.

The findings are:

85.3% of primary schools and 68.3% of secondary schools are now in the green and yellow categories

There has been a 29% rise in the number of green schools, compared to last year

There has been a small rise in the proportion of red schools - by 0.4% in primary and 2.9% in the secondary sector

45% of special schools are categorised as green, with no schools categorised as red

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said changes in the system for this year followed advice from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"As well as taking into account a much broader range of factors about a school's ability to improve, categorisation now places more of an emphasis on discussions about how the school could improve," she said.