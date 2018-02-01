Image caption A man sets up a tent in a Newport park

People who had the option of seeking refuge at a homeless shelter in Newport had either been asked to leave or felt a tent outside was a better option.

The people that BBC Wales spoke to in a city centre park also had issues with substance misuse.

While homeless charities The Wallich and Shelter Cymru praised work to get people off the streets, they want more done to change deeply entrenched habits of rough sleepers.

Homeless figures come out on Thursday.

Gary, who has slept rough for two years, said: "I'm just out of rehab, it wasn't for me, I couldn't handle it. Everything I know is here (Newport).

"Hostels are sometimes a hindrance, because of the drugs in there."

Image caption Gary has slept rough for two years

Kelissa, also in her forties, added: "I was in a hostel but it was right on the front line where all the drugs are, and I'm trying to stay off the drugs.

"It was just dragging me right down."

Craig, 47, said he has physical and mental health problems, and was sharing his tent with three other people.

"To be blunt with you, I've had a drug addiction for 28 years. I've been battling it," he added.

Craig said drug dealers used to wait for him - and others with addiction issues - outside the hostel where he used to stay.

"The hostel is great, but it's just where it is," he said.

"I know it's down to choice - it's my personal choice but it [the drugs] makes it so hard."