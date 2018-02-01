Image copyright Google Image caption A stretch of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road

The Heads of the Valleys road has reopened westbound after four accidents closed it in both directions.

The A465 in Blaenau Gwent was shut following the separate collisions between the A4048, Tredegar Roundabout and the A4281 Ebbw Vale East.

The first incident, which involved four vehicles, took place at about 07:30 GMT.

Following three further collisions on the road, the route was shut eastbound and westbound.

An ambulance crew treated two people from the first crash and a third person was treated after a single-vehicle collision near the Rassau Industrial Estate at 08:15 GMT.

The vehicles involved are being recovered and the road is being gritted.