National School Categorisation System: Green
These are the schools listed county-by-county in the green category, judged to need the least support. More than a third of all schools in Wales are rated green.
There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.
Primary
Glanhowy Primary School
Deighton Primary School
Georgetown Junior and Infants
Beaufort Hill Primary
St Mary's Church School
All Saints RC Primary School
Secondary
Tredegar Comprehensive School
Special:
Penycwm Special School
Primary:
Abercerdin Primary School
Cwmfelin Primary School
Garth Primary School
Coychurch Llangrallo Primary
Newton Primary
Penybont Primary
Ysgol Cynwyd Sant
Llangewydd Junior School
Porthcawl Primary School
Cefn Glas Infants
West Park Primary
Tondu Primary School
Maes Yr Haul Broadlands
Pencoed Primary School
Oldcastle Primary School
Brackla Primary School
Litchard Primary
Mynydd Cynffig Primary School
St. Mary`s & St. Patrick`s
St. Robert's RC Primary
St Mary's RC Primary School
Secondary:
Bryntirion Comprehensive.
Brynteg School
Porthcawl Comprehensive School
Archbishop McGrath Catholic High School
Special:
Heronsbridge Special School
Ysgol Bryn Castell
Primary:
Pengam Primary
Fleur-De-Lys Primary
Libanus Primary
Waunfawr Primary
Risca Primary
Fochriw Primary
Gilfach Fargoed Primary
Hendre Junior School
Nant Y Parc Primary School
Bryn Primary
Abercarn Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili
Ynysddu Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Trelyn
Phillipstown Primary School
Maesycwmmer Primary School
Bedwas Junior
Hendredenny Park Primary
Cwmaber Infants School
Cwmfelinfach Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon
Ysgol y Castell
Cwrt Rawlin Primary School
Cefn Fforest Primary
Blackwood Primary
Glyn-Gaer Primary School
Trinant Primary
Tyn-y-Wern Primary
Plasyfelin Primary School
St Gwladys Bargoed School
Ystrad Mynach Primary
Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Cwm Derwen
St Helens RC Primary
Special:
Trinity Fields Special School
Primary:
Millbank Primary School
Birchgrove Primary School
Gabalfa Primary
Kitchener Primary School
Lansdowne Primary School
Moorland Primary
Radnor Primary School
Rhydypenau Primary School
Greenway Primary School
Stacey Primary School
Bryn Hafod Primary School
Coed Glas C P School
Lakeside Primary School
Llanishen Fach Primary School
Rhiwbina Primary School
Llanedeyrn Primary School
Ninian Park Primary School
YGG Gwaelod Y Garth
Radyr Primary School
Tongwynlais Primary School
Llysfaen Primary School
Bryn Deri Primary
Oakfield Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Melin Gruffydd
Ysgol y Wern
Ysgol Treganna
Willowbrook Primary School
Thornhill Primary School
Ysgol Pencae
Meadowlane Primary School
Ysgol Mynydd Bychan
Creigiau Primary School
Ysgol Y Berllan Deg
Herbert Thompson Primary
Rumney Primary
Windsor Clive Primary
Severn Primary
Danescourt Primary
Hywel Dda Primary School
Marlborough Primary
Pencaerau Primary
Glyncoed Primary
Whitchurch Primary
St Mellons Church In Wales Primary
St Cadoc's Catholic Primary
St Monicas C/W Primary School
Tredegarville C/W Primary
Christ The King Primary School
St John Lloyd
Bishop Childs C/W Primary
St Philip Evans Primary School
St. Francis RC Primary School
Secondary
Cardiff High School
Fitzalan High School
Cathays High School
Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern
Mary Immaculate High School
Bishop of Llandaff Church In Wales High School
Corpus Christi Catholic High School
Special:
Greenhill Special School
Ty Gwyn
Primary
Saron
Parcyrhun
Mynydd-y-Garreg
Johnstown
Y Dderwen
Bynea
Hendy
Brynaman
Llangunnor
Trimsaran
Swiss Valley
Pembrey
Llandeilo
Penygroes
Nantgaredig
Richmond Park
Y Felin
Burry Port
LLangennech
St Mary's Catholic Llanelli
Penboyr
Secondary
Coedcae School
Glan-y-Mor School
Bryngwyn School
Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin
Ysgol Maes Y Gwendraeth
Ysgol Bro Dinefwr
Special:
Ysgol Heol Goffa
Primary
Aberaeron (Cynradd)
Talgarreg
Yr Ysgol Gymraeg
Comins Coch
Llanfihangel-Y-Creuddyn
Llangwyryfon
Llanilar
Mynach
Syr John Rhys
Llechryd
Pontrhydfendigaid
Plascrug
Y Dderi
Aberteifi (Cynradd)
Secondary
Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi
Primary
Ysgol Deganwy
Ysgol Ffordd Dyffryn
Ysgol Morfa Rhianedd
Ysgol Llandrillo yn Rhos
Ysgol T Gwynn Jones
Ysgol Glan Gele
Ysgol Pant Y Rhedyn
Ysgol Y Foryd
Ysgol Cynfran
Ysgol Bro Gwydir
Ysgol Pencae
Ysgol Porth y Felin
Ysgol San Sior
Ysgol Pen Y Bryn
Secondary
Ysgol Bryn Elian
Special:
Ysgol y Gogarth
Primary
Christ Church Primary School
Ysgol Llywelyn
Ysgol Emmanuel
Ysgol Bryn Hedydd
Ysgol Twm o'r Nant
Ysgol y Parc
Rhos Street Cp School
Ysgol Pen Barras
Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch
Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant
Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy
Ysgol Esgob Morgan C.I.W. Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Secondary
Ysgol Brynhyfryd
Primary
Ewloe Green
Ysgol Gwynedd Cp
Northop Hall
Sealand Cp School
Sychdyn Cp
Trelogan Primary
Ysgol Bro Carmel
Sandycroft Cp
Gwernymynydd Cp School
Ysgol Bryn Coch
Mountain Lane Primary School
Golftyn Cp School
Y Waun
Southdown Cp
Wepre Community School
Cornist Park Cp
Ysgol Mynydd Isa
Broughton Primary School
Ysgol Cae'r Nant
Ysgol Penyffordd
St John The Baptist School
Nercwys VA
Hawarden Village VA
Derwen Foundation School
Secondary
Alun School
Castell Alun High School
Special:
Pen Coch
Primary
Ysgol Gynradd Nefyn
Ysgol Llanrug
Ysgol Gynradd Abererch
Ysgol Bethel
Ysgol Bodfeurig
Ysgol Brynaerau
Ysgol Penybryn
Ysgol Dolbadarn
Ysgol Gynradd Llanbedrog
Ysgol Llanllechid
Ysgol Babanod Morfa Nefyn
Ysgol Bro Lleu
Ysgol Gynradd Pentreuchaf
Ysgol Eifion Wyn
Ysgol Gynradd Talysarn
Ysgol Gynradd Tudweiliog
Ysgol yr Hendre
Ysgol Bontnewydd
Ysgol Gymraeg y Garnedd
Ysgol Abercaseg (Babanod)
Ysgol y Felinheli
Ysgol y Garreg
Ysgol O M Edwards
Ysgol Manod
Ysgol Cefn Coch
Ysgol Bro Tryweryn
Ysgol Ffridd y Llyn
Ysgol Maenofferen
Ysgol Pont y Gof
Ysgol Gynradd Maesincla
Ysgol y Faenol
Ysgol Llandygai
Ysgol Tregarth
Ysgol Cae Top
Secondary
Ysgol Brynrefail
Ysgol Friars
Special:
Ysgol Hafod Lon
Primary
Ysgol Gymuned Bryngwran
Ysgol Gynradd Llanfairpwll
Ysgol y Graig
Ysgol Goronwy Owen
Ysgol Gymraeg Morswyn
Ysgol Gynradd Corn Hir
Ysgol Caergeiliog
Primary:
Cyfarthfa Park Primary School
Gwaunfarren Primary
Heolgerrig Community School
Ynysowen Primary
Ysgol Santes Tudful
Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd-y-Grug
Troedyrhiw Community Primary School
St Mary's Catholic Primary
Secondary:
Bishop Hedley High School
Special:
Greenfield Special School
Primary
Gilwern Primary School
Goytre Fawr Primary
Llanvihangel Crucorney County Primary School
Thornwell Primary School
Shirenewton Primary School
Trellech Junior & Infants
The Dell Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni
Cantref Primary
Llanfoist Fawr Primary
Usk Primary School
Osbaston Church In Wales School
St Mary's RCP School
Primary
Blaengwrach
Baglan
Cwmnedd Primary
Gnoll
Gwaun Cae Gurwen
Catwg
Rhosafan
Castell Nedd
Blaenbaglan
Ynysmaerdy
Pontardawe
Coed Hirwaun
Abbey
Secondary
Dyffryn School
Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School
Cwmtawe Community School
Llangatwg Community School
Dwr Y Felin Comprehensive School
Primary
Clytha Primary School
Crindau Primary School
Eveswell Primary School
Malpas Court Primary
St. Woolos Primary
Glasllwch Primary School
Malpas Park Primary
Langstone Primary School
Marshfield Primary School
Mount Pleasant Primary
Rogerstone Primary
Pentrepoeth Primary
Pillgwenlly Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd
Millbrook Primary
Monnow Primary
Glan Usk Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael
St Julians Primary School
Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary
St Andrew's Primary School
Gaer Primary School
St Davids Primary
St Michael's RC Primary School
Secondary
Bassaleg School
St Joseph's RC High School
Primary
Sageston
Lamphey
Puncheston
Wolfscastle
Templeton
Tavernspite
Pembroke Dock
Monkton Priory
Pennar
Cleddau Reach
Manorbier
Mary Immaculate RC
St Francis RC
St Oswalds
Secondary
Ysgol y Preseli
Special
Portfield School
Primary
Arddleen
Dyffryn Banw
Llanbrynmair
Penygloddfa
Pontrobert
Buttington Trewern
Franksbridge
Llanfihangel Rhydithon
Presteigne
Radnor Valley
Dolafon
Hay-on-Wye
Llanfaes
Y Cribarth
Golwg y Cwm
Bro Tawe
Dyffryn y Glowyr
Gladestry
Clyro
Llanelwedd
Llangors CiW
Llanbedr
Archdeacon Griffiths
Llangattock
Secondary
Llanidloes High School
Welshpool High School
Gwernyfed High School
Crickhowell High School
Primary
Cilfynydd Primary
Brynnau Primary
Blaengwawr Primary
Cwmlai Primary
Dolau Primary
Capcoch Primary School
Darran Park Primary
Llantrisant Primary School
Cwmaman Infants
Maes-y-Coed Primary School
Parclewis Primary School
Llwynypia Primary School
Llanhari Primary
Glynhafod Junior School
Parc Primary School
Hirwaun Primary School
Penygraig Junior School
Penygraig Infants School
Ton Pentre Junior School
Craig yr Hesg Primary School
Llwyn-Crwn Primary School
Ton Pentre Infants
Glenboi Community Primary School
Cefn Primary School
Ygg Garth Olwg
Williamstown Primary
Maesybryn Primary School
Penygawsi Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Llwyncelyn
Porth Junior School
Tonysguboriau Primary School
YGG Castellau
Ysgol Gymraeg Evan James
Miskin Primary
Penpych Community Primary School
Gwaunmeisgyn Primary School
Cwmclydach Community Primary School
Ysgol Llanhari
Secondary
Y Pant Comprehensive
Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda
Cardinal Newman R.C.
Ysgol Llanhari
Special
Ysgol Hen Felin
Ysgol Ty Coch
Primary
Brynmill
Cadle
Cwmrhydyceirw
Gendros
Glais
Grange
Hafod
Oystermouth
Pentrechwyth
Plasmarl
St Helen's
Terrace Road
Waunarlwydd
Ynystawe
Clase
Mayals
Parkland
Newton
Whitestone
Casllwchwr
Cila
Llangyfelach
Llanrhidian
Pengelli
Penllergaer
Pontarddulais Primary
Pontlliw
Craigfelen
Pennard
Pen y Fro
Pontybrenin Primary
Talycopa
Glyncollen
Tirdeunaw
Birchgrove Primary
St Thomas
Gowerton Primary
Gorseinon
Christchurch CiW
St Joseph's Cathedral (Swansea)
Secondary
Cefn Hengoed
Olchfa School
Bishop Gore School
Gowerton Comprehensive School
Bishopston Comprehensive
Pontarddulais Comprehensive School
Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr
Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bryn Tawe
Special
Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn
Primary
Victoria Primary
Llanyrafon Primary School
Maendy Junior And Infants
Pontnewydd Primary & Nursery
George Street Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran Primary
Garnteg Primary
Woodlands Community Primary School
Coed Eva Primary School
Croesyceiliog Primary School
Cwmbran RC Junior & Infants
Special
Crownbridge
Primary
Albert Primary School
Barry Island Primary School
Cogan Primary School
Colcot Primary School
Jenner Park Primary School
Llanfair Primary School
Llangan Primary School
Palmerston Primary School
Rhws County Primary School
Sully Primary School
Victoria Primary School
St Athan Primary School
Evenlode Primary School
Ysgol Pen-y-Garth
Oak Field Primary and Nursery School
Ysgol Gymraeg Sant Curig
Ysgol Gymraeg Gwaun Y Nant
Cadoxton Primary School
Romilly Primary School
Dinas Powys Primary School
St Brides CW Primary School
St Andrew's CW Primary School
St David's Church-In-Wales
St Joseph's RC Primary School
All Saints CW Primary School
Secondary
Cowbridge Comprehensive School
Stanwell School
Special
Ysgol y Deri
Primary
The Rofft CP School
Ysgol Acrefair
Alexandra CP School
Brynteg CP School
Rhosddu CP
Rhostyllen CP School
Ysgol Deiniol CP
Barker's Lane CP
Wat's Dyke CP
Ysgol Sant Dunawd
Ysgol Heulfan
Rhosymedre Community Primary
Victoria Community Primary
St Peter's School
St Giles Controlled Primary School
St Mary's RC Primary
St Mary's Church In Wales
Secondary
The Maelor School
Special
St Christophers School