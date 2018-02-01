These are the schools listed county-by-county in the green category, judged to need the least support. More than a third of all schools in Wales are rated green.

There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.

Primary

Glanhowy Primary School

Deighton Primary School

Georgetown Junior and Infants

Beaufort Hill Primary

St Mary's Church School

All Saints RC Primary School

Secondary

Tredegar Comprehensive School

Special:

Penycwm Special School

Primary:

Abercerdin Primary School

Cwmfelin Primary School

Garth Primary School

Coychurch Llangrallo Primary

Newton Primary

Penybont Primary

Ysgol Cynwyd Sant

Llangewydd Junior School

Porthcawl Primary School

Cefn Glas Infants

West Park Primary

Tondu Primary School

Maes Yr Haul Broadlands

Pencoed Primary School

Oldcastle Primary School

Brackla Primary School

Litchard Primary

Mynydd Cynffig Primary School

St. Mary`s & St. Patrick`s

St. Robert's RC Primary

St Mary's RC Primary School

Secondary:

Bryntirion Comprehensive.

Brynteg School

Porthcawl Comprehensive School

Archbishop McGrath Catholic High School

Special:

Heronsbridge Special School

Ysgol Bryn Castell

Primary:

Pengam Primary

Fleur-De-Lys Primary

Libanus Primary

Waunfawr Primary

Risca Primary

Fochriw Primary

Gilfach Fargoed Primary

Hendre Junior School

Nant Y Parc Primary School

Bryn Primary

Abercarn Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili

Ynysddu Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Trelyn

Phillipstown Primary School

Maesycwmmer Primary School

Bedwas Junior

Hendredenny Park Primary

Cwmaber Infants School

Cwmfelinfach Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon

Ysgol y Castell

Cwrt Rawlin Primary School

Cefn Fforest Primary

Blackwood Primary

Glyn-Gaer Primary School

Trinant Primary

Tyn-y-Wern Primary

Plasyfelin Primary School

St Gwladys Bargoed School

Ystrad Mynach Primary

Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Cwm Derwen

St Helens RC Primary

Special:

Trinity Fields Special School

Primary:

Millbank Primary School

Birchgrove Primary School

Gabalfa Primary

Kitchener Primary School

Lansdowne Primary School

Moorland Primary

Radnor Primary School

Rhydypenau Primary School

Greenway Primary School

Stacey Primary School

Bryn Hafod Primary School

Coed Glas C P School

Lakeside Primary School

Llanishen Fach Primary School

Rhiwbina Primary School

Llanedeyrn Primary School

Ninian Park Primary School

YGG Gwaelod Y Garth

Radyr Primary School

Tongwynlais Primary School

Llysfaen Primary School

Bryn Deri Primary

Oakfield Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Melin Gruffydd

Ysgol y Wern

Ysgol Treganna

Willowbrook Primary School

Thornhill Primary School

Ysgol Pencae

Meadowlane Primary School

Ysgol Mynydd Bychan

Creigiau Primary School

Ysgol Y Berllan Deg

Herbert Thompson Primary

Rumney Primary

Windsor Clive Primary

Severn Primary

Danescourt Primary

Hywel Dda Primary School

Marlborough Primary

Pencaerau Primary

Glyncoed Primary

Whitchurch Primary

St Mellons Church In Wales Primary

St Cadoc's Catholic Primary

St Monicas C/W Primary School

Tredegarville C/W Primary

Christ The King Primary School

St John Lloyd

Bishop Childs C/W Primary

St Philip Evans Primary School

St. Francis RC Primary School

Secondary

Cardiff High School

Fitzalan High School

Cathays High School

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern

Mary Immaculate High School

Bishop of Llandaff Church In Wales High School

Corpus Christi Catholic High School

Special:

Greenhill Special School

Ty Gwyn

Primary

Saron

Parcyrhun

Mynydd-y-Garreg

Johnstown

Y Dderwen

Bynea

Hendy

Brynaman

Llangunnor

Trimsaran

Swiss Valley

Pembrey

Llandeilo

Penygroes

Nantgaredig

Richmond Park

Y Felin

Burry Port

LLangennech

St Mary's Catholic Llanelli

Penboyr

Secondary

Coedcae School

Glan-y-Mor School

Bryngwyn School

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin

Ysgol Maes Y Gwendraeth

Ysgol Bro Dinefwr

Special:

Ysgol Heol Goffa

Primary

Aberaeron (Cynradd)

Talgarreg

Yr Ysgol Gymraeg

Comins Coch

Llanfihangel-Y-Creuddyn

Llangwyryfon

Llanilar

Mynach

Syr John Rhys

Llechryd

Pontrhydfendigaid

Plascrug

Y Dderi

Aberteifi (Cynradd)

Secondary

Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi

Primary

Ysgol Deganwy

Ysgol Ffordd Dyffryn

Ysgol Morfa Rhianedd

Ysgol Llandrillo yn Rhos

Ysgol T Gwynn Jones

Ysgol Glan Gele

Ysgol Pant Y Rhedyn

Ysgol Y Foryd

Ysgol Cynfran

Ysgol Bro Gwydir

Ysgol Pencae

Ysgol Porth y Felin

Ysgol San Sior

Ysgol Pen Y Bryn

Secondary

Ysgol Bryn Elian

Special:

Ysgol y Gogarth

Primary

Christ Church Primary School

Ysgol Llywelyn

Ysgol Emmanuel

Ysgol Bryn Hedydd

Ysgol Twm o'r Nant

Ysgol y Parc

Rhos Street Cp School

Ysgol Pen Barras

Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch

Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant

Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy

Ysgol Esgob Morgan C.I.W. Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Secondary

Ysgol Brynhyfryd

Primary

Ewloe Green

Ysgol Gwynedd Cp

Northop Hall

Sealand Cp School

Sychdyn Cp

Trelogan Primary

Ysgol Bro Carmel

Sandycroft Cp

Gwernymynydd Cp School

Ysgol Bryn Coch

Mountain Lane Primary School

Golftyn Cp School

Y Waun

Southdown Cp

Wepre Community School

Cornist Park Cp

Ysgol Mynydd Isa

Broughton Primary School

Ysgol Cae'r Nant

Ysgol Penyffordd

St John The Baptist School

Nercwys VA

Hawarden Village VA

Derwen Foundation School

Secondary

Alun School

Castell Alun High School

Special:

Pen Coch

Primary

Ysgol Gynradd Nefyn

Ysgol Llanrug

Ysgol Gynradd Abererch

Ysgol Bethel

Ysgol Bodfeurig

Ysgol Brynaerau

Ysgol Penybryn

Ysgol Dolbadarn

Ysgol Gynradd Llanbedrog

Ysgol Llanllechid

Ysgol Babanod Morfa Nefyn

Ysgol Bro Lleu

Ysgol Gynradd Pentreuchaf

Ysgol Eifion Wyn

Ysgol Gynradd Talysarn

Ysgol Gynradd Tudweiliog

Ysgol yr Hendre

Ysgol Bontnewydd

Ysgol Gymraeg y Garnedd

Ysgol Abercaseg (Babanod)

Ysgol y Felinheli

Ysgol y Garreg

Ysgol O M Edwards

Ysgol Manod

Ysgol Cefn Coch

Ysgol Bro Tryweryn

Ysgol Ffridd y Llyn

Ysgol Maenofferen

Ysgol Pont y Gof

Ysgol Gynradd Maesincla

Ysgol y Faenol

Ysgol Llandygai

Ysgol Tregarth

Ysgol Cae Top

Secondary

Ysgol Brynrefail

Ysgol Friars

Special:

Ysgol Hafod Lon

Primary

Ysgol Gymuned Bryngwran

Ysgol Gynradd Llanfairpwll

Ysgol y Graig

Ysgol Goronwy Owen

Ysgol Gymraeg Morswyn

Ysgol Gynradd Corn Hir

Ysgol Caergeiliog

Primary:

Cyfarthfa Park Primary School

Gwaunfarren Primary

Heolgerrig Community School

Ynysowen Primary

Ysgol Santes Tudful

Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd-y-Grug

Troedyrhiw Community Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary

Secondary:

Bishop Hedley High School

Special:

Greenfield Special School

Primary

Gilwern Primary School

Goytre Fawr Primary

Llanvihangel Crucorney County Primary School

Thornwell Primary School

Shirenewton Primary School

Trellech Junior & Infants

The Dell Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni

Cantref Primary

Llanfoist Fawr Primary

Usk Primary School

Osbaston Church In Wales School

St Mary's RCP School

Primary

Blaengwrach

Baglan

Cwmnedd Primary

Gnoll

Gwaun Cae Gurwen

Catwg

Rhosafan

Castell Nedd

Blaenbaglan

Ynysmaerdy

Pontardawe

Coed Hirwaun

Abbey

Secondary

Dyffryn School

Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera

Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School

Cwmtawe Community School

Llangatwg Community School

Dwr Y Felin Comprehensive School

Primary

Clytha Primary School

Crindau Primary School

Eveswell Primary School

Malpas Court Primary

St. Woolos Primary

Glasllwch Primary School

Malpas Park Primary

Langstone Primary School

Marshfield Primary School

Mount Pleasant Primary

Rogerstone Primary

Pentrepoeth Primary

Pillgwenlly Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd

Millbrook Primary

Monnow Primary

Glan Usk Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael

St Julians Primary School

Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary

St Andrew's Primary School

Gaer Primary School

St Davids Primary

St Michael's RC Primary School

Secondary

Bassaleg School

St Joseph's RC High School

Primary

Sageston

Lamphey

Puncheston

Wolfscastle

Templeton

Tavernspite

Pembroke Dock

Monkton Priory

Pennar

Cleddau Reach

Manorbier

Mary Immaculate RC

St Francis RC

St Oswalds

Secondary

Ysgol y Preseli

Special

Portfield School

Primary

Arddleen

Dyffryn Banw

Llanbrynmair

Penygloddfa

Pontrobert

Buttington Trewern

Franksbridge

Llanfihangel Rhydithon

Presteigne

Radnor Valley

Dolafon

Hay-on-Wye

Llanfaes

Y Cribarth

Golwg y Cwm

Bro Tawe

Dyffryn y Glowyr

Gladestry

Clyro

Llanelwedd

Llangors CiW

Llanbedr

Archdeacon Griffiths

Llangattock

Secondary

Llanidloes High School

Welshpool High School

Gwernyfed High School

Crickhowell High School

Primary

Cilfynydd Primary

Brynnau Primary

Blaengwawr Primary

Cwmlai Primary

Dolau Primary

Capcoch Primary School

Darran Park Primary

Llantrisant Primary School

Cwmaman Infants

Maes-y-Coed Primary School

Parclewis Primary School

Llwynypia Primary School

Llanhari Primary

Glynhafod Junior School

Parc Primary School

Hirwaun Primary School

Penygraig Junior School

Penygraig Infants School

Ton Pentre Junior School

Craig yr Hesg Primary School

Llwyn-Crwn Primary School

Ton Pentre Infants

Glenboi Community Primary School

Cefn Primary School

Ygg Garth Olwg

Williamstown Primary

Maesybryn Primary School

Penygawsi Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Llwyncelyn

Porth Junior School

Tonysguboriau Primary School

YGG Castellau

Ysgol Gymraeg Evan James

Miskin Primary

Penpych Community Primary School

Gwaunmeisgyn Primary School

Cwmclydach Community Primary School

Ysgol Llanhari

Secondary

Y Pant Comprehensive

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda

Cardinal Newman R.C.

Ysgol Llanhari

Special

Ysgol Hen Felin

Ysgol Ty Coch

Primary

Brynmill

Cadle

Cwmrhydyceirw

Gendros

Glais

Grange

Hafod

Oystermouth

Pentrechwyth

Plasmarl

St Helen's

Terrace Road

Waunarlwydd

Ynystawe

Clase

Mayals

Parkland

Newton

Whitestone

Casllwchwr

Cila

Llangyfelach

Llanrhidian

Pengelli

Penllergaer

Pontarddulais Primary

Pontlliw

Craigfelen

Pennard

Pen y Fro

Pontybrenin Primary

Talycopa

Glyncollen

Tirdeunaw

Birchgrove Primary

St Thomas

Gowerton Primary

Gorseinon

Christchurch CiW

St Joseph's Cathedral (Swansea)

Secondary

Cefn Hengoed

Olchfa School

Bishop Gore School

Gowerton Comprehensive School

Bishopston Comprehensive

Pontarddulais Comprehensive School

Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bryn Tawe

Special

Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn

Primary

Victoria Primary

Llanyrafon Primary School

Maendy Junior And Infants

Pontnewydd Primary & Nursery

George Street Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran Primary

Garnteg Primary

Woodlands Community Primary School

Coed Eva Primary School

Croesyceiliog Primary School

Cwmbran RC Junior & Infants

Special

Crownbridge

Primary

Albert Primary School

Barry Island Primary School

Cogan Primary School

Colcot Primary School

Jenner Park Primary School

Llanfair Primary School

Llangan Primary School

Palmerston Primary School

Rhws County Primary School

Sully Primary School

Victoria Primary School

St Athan Primary School

Evenlode Primary School

Ysgol Pen-y-Garth

Oak Field Primary and Nursery School

Ysgol Gymraeg Sant Curig

Ysgol Gymraeg Gwaun Y Nant

Cadoxton Primary School

Romilly Primary School

Dinas Powys Primary School

St Brides CW Primary School

St Andrew's CW Primary School

St David's Church-In-Wales

St Joseph's RC Primary School

All Saints CW Primary School

Secondary

Cowbridge Comprehensive School

Stanwell School

Special

Ysgol y Deri

Primary

The Rofft CP School

Ysgol Acrefair

Alexandra CP School

Brynteg CP School

Rhosddu CP

Rhostyllen CP School

Ysgol Deiniol CP

Barker's Lane CP

Wat's Dyke CP

Ysgol Sant Dunawd

Ysgol Heulfan

Rhosymedre Community Primary

Victoria Community Primary

St Peter's School

St Giles Controlled Primary School

St Mary's RC Primary

St Mary's Church In Wales

Secondary

The Maelor School

Special

St Christophers School