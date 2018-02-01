National School Categorisation System: Amber
These are the schools listed county-by-county in the ambler category. There are 216 schools which need this second highest level of support - including 160 primaries.
There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.
Primary:
Rhos y Fedwen
St Illtyd's Primary School
Ebbw Fawr Learning Community
Secondary:
Primary:
Brynmenyn Primary
Llangynwyd Primary School
Nantyffyllon Primary School
Plasnewydd Primary School
Ysgol y Ferch O'r Sger
YGG Cwm Garw
Tremains Primary School
Archdeacon John Lewis C/W
Secondary:
Cynffig Comprehensive
Maesteg Comprehensive School
Primary:
Cwmcarn Primary School
Pantside Primary
Upper Rhymney Primary School
Park Primary
Idris Davies School 3-18
Secondary:
Cwmcarn High School
Heolddu Comprehensive School
Lewis Girls' Comprehensive School
Lewis School Pengam
Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni
Primary:
Allensbank Primary School
Baden Powell Primary School
Trelai Primary School
Roath Park Primary School
Glan yr Afon Primary School
Trowbridge Primary
Llandaff City Primary School
St Fagans Church In Wales
Secondary:
Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf
Special:
The Court School
Primary:
Maesybont
Pontyates
Meidrim
Ty-croes
Llanedi
Ffairfach
Talley
Rhys Prichard
Llanpumsaint
Ffwrnes
Llansteffan
Abernant
Rhydaman
Hafodwenog
Cynwyl Elfed
Bigyn
Y Ddwylan
Y Fro
Cae'r Felin
Y Bedol
Bryn Teg
Maes y Morfa
Tremoilet
Ferryside
St Mary's RC Carmarthen
Pentip C/W
Secondary:
Special:
Rhydygors
Primary:
Llanon
Penllwyn
Llwynyreos
Beulah
Trewen
Penrhyncoch
Cenarth
Myfenydd
Secondary:
Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig
Primary:
Ysgol Babanod Mochdre
Ysgol Cystennin
Ysgol Llangelynnin
Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan
Ysgol Llanddoged
Secondary:
Ysgol John Bright
Primary:
Ysgol Penmorfa CP
Ysgol Dewi Sant
Ysgol Rhewl
Ysgol Clawdd Offa
St Asaph Infants School
Secondary:
Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd
Special:
Ysgol Tir Morfa
Primary:
Bryn Garth CP
Lixwm CP School
Queensferry Community Primary School
Secondary:
Hawarden High School
St David's High School
Maes Garmon
St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School
Primary:
Ysgol Abersoch
Ysgol Cwm y Glo
Ysgol Glanadda
Ysgol Gynradd Tanygrisiau
Ysgol Foel Gron
Ysgol Santes Helen
Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes
Ysgol Bro Idris
Secondary:
Ysgol Ardudwy
Primary:
Ysgol Gynradd Bodedern
Ysgol Gymuned Bodffordd
Ysgol Gymuned Bodorgan
Ysgol Gynradd Garreglefn
Ysgol Gymuned Moelfre
Ysgol Gymuned Pentraeth
Ysgol Penysarn
Ysgol Cybi
Secondary:
Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi
Ysgol Uwchradd Bodedern
Primary:
Bedlinog Community Primary School
Ysgol-y-Graig
St Illtyds RC
Secondary schools:
Afon Taf High School
Cyfarthfa High School
Primary:
Castle Park Primary School
Raglan Primary
Our Lady & St Michael's RC
Secondary:
Chepstow Comprehensive School
Special:
Mounton House
Primary:
Creunant
Llangiwg
Tonnau
Rhydyfro
Trebannws
Cilffriw
Tyle'r Ynn
Central Primary School
Bryncoch CiW
Alderman Davies CiW
Primary:
Somerton Primary
Milton Primary School
Secondary:
The John Frost School
Special:
Maes Ebbw Special
Ysgol Bryn Derw
Primary:
Goodwick
Fenton
Johnston
Brynconin
Milford Haven Juniors
Bro Ingli
Saundersfoot
Mount Airey Infants
Coastlands
Clydau
Glannau Gwaun
Prendergast
Haverfordwest
Ger y Llan
St Marks
Secondary:
Sir Thomas Picton School
Primary:
Leighton
Dyffryn Trannon
Brynhafren
Churchstoke
Ysgol Gynradd Llanfyllin
Pennant
Treowen
Llanbister
Crossgates
Mount St Junior
Builth Wells CP School
Cradoc
Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng
Montgomery
Llandysilio
Castle Caereinion
Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School
Llansantffraid
Priory
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen
Secondary:
Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School
Llanfyllin High School
Newtown High School
Builth Wells High School
Ysgol Maesydderwen
Special:
Ysgol Cedewain
Primary:
Caradog Primary School
Rhigos Primary School
Penywaun Community School
Penrhys Community Primary
St Michaels Primary
Secondary:
Aberdare Community School
Special:
Park Lane Special School
Primary:
Morriston Primary
Felindre
Burlais
St David's RC
Secondary:
Birchgrove
Special:
Ysgol Crug Glas
Primary:
Llantarnam Community Primary School
Greenmeadow Primary
Ponthir Church in Wales School
Secondary:
Croesyceiliog School
West Monmouth School
Primary:
High Street Primary School
Pendoylan C/W Primary School
Primary:
Ysgol Tan-y-Fron
Ysgol Penrhyn New Broughton Cp
Ysgol yr Hafod
Eyton Primary School
Minera
St Anne's Catholic Primary
Secondary:
Grango
Ysgol Rhiwabon
Ysgol Clywedog