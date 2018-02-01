These are the schools listed county-by-county in the ambler category. There are 216 schools which need this second highest level of support - including 160 primaries.

Primary:

Rhos y Fedwen

St Illtyd's Primary School

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community

Secondary:

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community

Primary:

Brynmenyn Primary

Llangynwyd Primary School

Nantyffyllon Primary School

Plasnewydd Primary School

Ysgol y Ferch O'r Sger

YGG Cwm Garw

Tremains Primary School

Archdeacon John Lewis C/W

Secondary:

Cynffig Comprehensive

Maesteg Comprehensive School

Primary:

Cwmcarn Primary School

Pantside Primary

Upper Rhymney Primary School

Park Primary

Idris Davies School 3-18

Secondary:

Idris Davies School 3-18

Cwmcarn High School

Heolddu Comprehensive School

Lewis Girls' Comprehensive School

Lewis School Pengam

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni

Primary:

Allensbank Primary School

Baden Powell Primary School

Trelai Primary School

Roath Park Primary School

Glan yr Afon Primary School

Trowbridge Primary

Llandaff City Primary School

St Fagans Church In Wales

Secondary:

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf

Special:

The Court School

Primary:

Maesybont

Pontyates

Meidrim

Ty-croes

Llanedi

Ffairfach

Talley

Rhys Prichard

Llanpumsaint

Ffwrnes

Llansteffan

Abernant

Rhydaman

Hafodwenog

Cynwyl Elfed

Bigyn

Y Ddwylan

Y Fro

Cae'r Felin

Y Bedol

Bryn Teg

Maes y Morfa

Tremoilet

Ferryside

St Mary's RC Carmarthen

Pentip C/W

Secondary:

Special:

Rhydygors

Primary:

Llanon

Penllwyn

Llwynyreos

Beulah

Trewen

Penrhyncoch

Cenarth

Myfenydd

Secondary:

Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig

Primary:

Ysgol Babanod Mochdre

Ysgol Cystennin

Ysgol Llangelynnin

Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan

Ysgol Llanddoged

Secondary:

Ysgol John Bright

Primary:

Ysgol Penmorfa CP

Ysgol Dewi Sant

Ysgol Rhewl

Ysgol Clawdd Offa

St Asaph Infants School

Secondary:

Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd

Special:

Ysgol Tir Morfa

Primary:

Bryn Garth CP

Lixwm CP School

Queensferry Community Primary School

Secondary:

Hawarden High School

St David's High School

Maes Garmon

St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School

Primary:

Ysgol Abersoch

Ysgol Cwm y Glo

Ysgol Glanadda

Ysgol Gynradd Tanygrisiau

Ysgol Foel Gron

Ysgol Santes Helen

Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes

Ysgol Bro Idris

Secondary:

Ysgol Ardudwy

Ysgol Bro Idris

Primary:

Ysgol Gynradd Bodedern

Ysgol Gymuned Bodffordd

Ysgol Gymuned Bodorgan

Ysgol Gynradd Garreglefn

Ysgol Gymuned Moelfre

Ysgol Gymuned Pentraeth

Ysgol Penysarn

Ysgol Cybi

Secondary:

Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi

Ysgol Uwchradd Bodedern

Primary:

Bedlinog Community Primary School

Ysgol-y-Graig

St Illtyds RC

Secondary schools:

Afon Taf High School

Cyfarthfa High School

Primary:

Castle Park Primary School

Raglan Primary

Our Lady & St Michael's RC

Secondary:

Chepstow Comprehensive School

Special:

Mounton House

Primary:

Creunant

Llangiwg

Tonnau

Rhydyfro

Trebannws

Cilffriw

Tyle'r Ynn

Central Primary School

Bryncoch CiW

Alderman Davies CiW

Primary:

Somerton Primary

Milton Primary School

Secondary:

The John Frost School

Special:

Maes Ebbw Special

Ysgol Bryn Derw

Primary:

Goodwick

Fenton

Johnston

Brynconin

Milford Haven Juniors

Bro Ingli

Saundersfoot

Mount Airey Infants

Coastlands

Clydau

Glannau Gwaun

Prendergast

Haverfordwest

Ger y Llan

St Marks

Secondary:

Sir Thomas Picton School

Primary:

Leighton

Dyffryn Trannon

Brynhafren

Churchstoke

Ysgol Gynradd Llanfyllin

Pennant

Treowen

Llanbister

Crossgates

Mount St Junior

Builth Wells CP School

Cradoc

Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng

Montgomery

Llandysilio

Castle Caereinion

Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School

Llansantffraid

Priory

Ysgol Bro Hyddgen

Secondary:

Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School

Llanfyllin High School

Newtown High School

Builth Wells High School

Ysgol Maesydderwen

Ysgol Bro Hyddgen

Special:

Ysgol Cedewain

Primary:

Caradog Primary School

Rhigos Primary School

Penywaun Community School

Penrhys Community Primary

St Michaels Primary

Secondary:

Aberdare Community School

Special:

Park Lane Special School

Primary:

Morriston Primary

Felindre

Burlais

St David's RC

Secondary:

Birchgrove

Special:

Ysgol Crug Glas

Primary:

Llantarnam Community Primary School

Greenmeadow Primary

Ponthir Church in Wales School

Secondary:

Croesyceiliog School

West Monmouth School

Primary:

High Street Primary School

Pendoylan C/W Primary School

Primary:

Ysgol Tan-y-Fron

Ysgol Penrhyn New Broughton Cp

Ysgol yr Hafod

Eyton Primary School

Minera

St Anne's Catholic Primary

Secondary:

Grango

Ysgol Rhiwabon

Ysgol Clywedog