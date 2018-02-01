National School Categorisation System: Red
These are the schools listed county-by-county in the red category, judged to need the most support. There are 56 schools, 10 more than last year.
There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.
Primary:
Abertillery Learning Community
Secondary:
Abertillery Learning Community
Brynmawr Foundation School
Primary:
Tynyrheol Primary School
Ogmore Vale Primary School
Primary:
Llanfabon Infants School
Bryn Awel Primary School
St James Primary School
Secondary:
Bedwas High School
Islwyn High School
Primary:
Pentyrch Primary
St Alban's RC Primary School
Secondary:
Cardiff West Community High School
Primary:
Gwenllian
Secondary:
Penglais School
Primary:
Ysgol Swn y Don
Secondary:
Ysgol Emrys Ap Iwan
Secondary:
Denbigh High School
Blessed Edward Jones High School
Secondary:
Ysgol Treffynnon
Primary:
Ysgol Gynradd Rhosgadfan
Primary:
Ysgol Gynradd Brynsiencyn
Ysgol Henblas
None
Primary:
Llantilio Pertholey C/W Primary
Magor VA Primary School
Primary:
Eastern
Llansawel
Primary:
Maesglas Primary & Nursery
Secondary:
Llanwern High School
Newport High School
St Julian's School
Primary:
Croesgoch
St Marys RC (Pembs)
Secondary:
Ysgol Greenhill School
Pembroke School
Milford Haven School
Tasker-Milward VC School
Primary:
Cefnllys
Y Bannau
Secondary:
Llandrindod High School
Primary:
Cwmbach Church In Wales
Secondary:
Mountain Ash Comprehensive School
Porth County Community
None
Primary:
Ysgol Bryn Onnen
Henllys Church In Wales
Secondary:
Abersychan Comprehensive
Cwmbran High School
Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw
Secondary:
Bryn Hafren Comprehensive School
Primary:
Acton Primary
Brymbo Aided (St Mary's)
Secondary:
Ysgol Morgan Llwyd
Ysgol Bryn Alyn
Rhosnesni High School