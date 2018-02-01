These are the schools listed county-by-county in the red category, judged to need the most support. There are 56 schools, 10 more than last year.

There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.

Primary:

Abertillery Learning Community

Secondary:

Abertillery Learning Community

Brynmawr Foundation School

Primary:

Tynyrheol Primary School

Ogmore Vale Primary School

Primary:

Llanfabon Infants School

Bryn Awel Primary School

St James Primary School

Secondary:

Bedwas High School

Islwyn High School

Primary:

Pentyrch Primary

St Alban's RC Primary School

Secondary:

Cardiff West Community High School

Primary:

Gwenllian

Secondary:

Penglais School

Primary:

Ysgol Swn y Don

Secondary:

Ysgol Emrys Ap Iwan

Secondary:

Denbigh High School

Blessed Edward Jones High School

Secondary:

Ysgol Treffynnon

Primary:

Ysgol Gynradd Rhosgadfan

Primary:

Ysgol Gynradd Brynsiencyn

Ysgol Henblas

None

Primary:

Llantilio Pertholey C/W Primary

Magor VA Primary School

Primary:

Eastern

Llansawel

Primary:

Maesglas Primary & Nursery

Secondary:

Llanwern High School

Newport High School

St Julian's School

Primary:

Croesgoch

St Marys RC (Pembs)

Secondary:

Ysgol Greenhill School

Pembroke School

Milford Haven School

Tasker-Milward VC School

Primary:

Cefnllys

Y Bannau

Secondary:

Llandrindod High School

Primary:

Cwmbach Church In Wales

Secondary:

Mountain Ash Comprehensive School

Porth County Community

None

Primary:

Ysgol Bryn Onnen

Henllys Church In Wales

Secondary:

Abersychan Comprehensive

Cwmbran High School

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw

Secondary:

Bryn Hafren Comprehensive School

Primary:

Acton Primary

Brymbo Aided (St Mary's)

Secondary:

Ysgol Morgan Llwyd

Ysgol Bryn Alyn

Rhosnesni High School