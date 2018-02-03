'Honoured' Michael Sheen immortalised on Bagsy bag
Michael Sheen has tweeted his approval of a new image that has surfaced of him on a supermarket bag for life.
The actor said in a Twitter post that he was "honoured" to be featured in the drawing by Welsh graffiti artist Bagsy.
Bagsy, an anonymous artist whose signature bears a resemblance to that of anonymous street artist Banksy, operates in the Rhondda Valleys.
The artist also tweeted a picture of a bag for life featuring Welsh footballer Joe Allen.
Previous ballpoint pen images include Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood and 19th Century mine-owner Archibald Hood.
Bagsy, whose gender remains unknown, also tweeted they might stage an exhibition in the Rhondda "soon".