Image copyright Met Office

A warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office for Wales.

The yellow "be aware" warning will be in place between 20:00 GMT on Monday until 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The Met office said roads and railways could be affected, with longer travel times expected and a chance of ice on untreated roads and pavements.

Away from the coastline, up to 5cm (2in) of snow could fall on high ground.

The Met Office is advising people to take extra care.