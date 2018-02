Image copyright BBC/Met Office Image caption The Met Office yellow warning is in place for much of Wales

Dozens of schools have been closed following heavy snow overnight in parts of Wales.

At least 20 schools in Gwynedd are shut, with snow also closing several schools across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

A Met Office 'be aware' yellow weather warning is in place for much of Wales for snow and ice until 10:00 GMT.

Motorists have been asked to take care on untreated roads.