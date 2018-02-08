Image copyright Y Lolfa Image caption Author Meleri Wyn James has published over 25 books for children, young people and adults

A Welsh-language book has made it on to this year's list of £1 editions published as part of World Book Day.

"Na, Nel! Un Tro" (No, Nel! Once Upon a Time), has been published by Y Lolfa in time for the celebrations on 1 March.

Author Meleri Wyn James said she hoped that her story's inclusion in the campaign would encourage children to further explore Welsh children's books.

World Book Day is marked by over 100 countries across the globe.

The scheme, supported by the Welsh Government and Waterstones, aims to encourage children to read more by giving them the chance to own a book of their own.

Image copyright Y Lolfa

The book, illustrated by John Lund, follows the adventures of Nel, the mischievous girl in the Na, Nel! series.

Angharad Sinclair, project manager with the Welsh Books Council, said: "The Na Nel! series is extremely popular and proves that original series can hold their own and sell really well."

A new stage adaptation of the books by Theatr Arad Goch will tour Wales during the summer.