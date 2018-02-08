Image copyright Getty Images/Met Office Image caption The Met Office has issued a yellow be aware warning for snow and ice for almost the whole of Friday morning.

Commuters are warned to expect longer journeys by road and rail on Friday as ice and snow is forecast across almost the whole of Wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow be aware warning for snow and ice for most of Friday morning from 04:00 GMT.

It says bus and train services may be delayed and some roads could be closed.

Following a spell of evening rain on Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop so ice could form on untreated roads and pavements.

Heavy sleet, hail and snow showers are expected to follow on Friday morning.