A man who stabbed a pharmacist over a conspiracy theory about the medical profession has been detained.

Peter Bellett, 70, of Garnant, near Ammanford, attacked Michael Irons at the Carmarthenshire village pharmacy in December 2016.

He had admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at Swansea Crown Court.

Bellet was made the subject of a 10-year hospital order on Friday.