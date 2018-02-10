Image copyright Getty Images

People have been warned to expect longer journeys by road and rail on Sunday morning as ice and snow is forecast across north Wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow be aware warning for snow and ice from between 00:05 GMT and 23:55 on Sunday.

Forecasters say two to five cm (20-50mm) of snow could fall on higher ground above, with some predicted to fall on lower ground as well.

Drivers and pedestrians are warned untreated surfaces may be icy.

The Met Office's chief forecaster also said some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.