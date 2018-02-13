Image copyright Met Office Image caption Delays to road, rail and ferries are likely

Up to 20mm of rain could fall in a couple of hours which combined with strong winds could cause travel disruption, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow "be aware" warning remains in place until until 10:00 on Tuesday and covers 19 of Wales' 22 counties.

The Met Office said delays to road, rail and ferry transport were likely.

Spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer and drivers of high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are warned to take care.

The areas covered by the warning are Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.