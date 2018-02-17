Image copyright Costain Image caption The 165 ft (50 metre) 1,000 tonne arch over the Heads of the Valleys road is being constructed this weekend

People travelling into south Wales over the weekend have been warned works on major roads and the railway line into Cardiff could affect their journey.

The A465 Heads of the Valleys road will close between Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, and Gilwern, Monmouthshire, from 06:00 GMT on Saturday until 09:00 on Monday.

The railway between Cardiff and Newport will shut on Saturday and Sunday with a bus replacement service in place.

The M4 westbound is to shut overnight at Newport from 19:00 on Saturday.

The five-mile (8km) stretch of the Heads of the Valleys road will close as the new "archway" feature road bridge is completed near the Clydach Gorge.

It is part of an £800m, four-year project - which will also turn the road into a dual carriageway - to be completed in late 2019.

There will be no trains between Cardiff and Newport this weekend due to upgrade work

The south Wales main line also closes in the early hours of Saturday morning until the early hours of Monday morning.

It will affect trains to and from Swansea and west Wales, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Cheltenham and England's south coast.

Trains between Cardiff and Cheltenham will also be altered next week between 19 and 23 February as services will start and terminate at Newport as engineers upgrade and electrify the south Wales main line.

Fly-through of Heads of the Valleys upgrade through Clydach Gorge

Network Rail said modernising the railway will "provide more seats and better on-board facilities for passengers."

Steve Keighley, programme manager for Network Rail said: "We would like to thank passengers and residents for their patience during this improvement work and urge people to check before travelling."