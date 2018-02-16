Image copyright ABMU Health Board Image caption Peter Maggs (centre) with Thomas Bragg (left) and Ira Goldsmith

A grandfather has become the first person in Wales to have a 3D-printed prosthesis inserted into his chest.

The implant was used to help rebuild Peter Maggs' chest wall after a large tumour was removed.

In an eight-hour operation, Mr Maggs had three ribs and half his breastbone removed at Morriston Hospital, Swansea.

The tumour had grown to around the size of a tennis ball, and the procedure left an extensive defect in the 71-year-old's chest.

Surgeons would traditionally have rebuilt it with a special cement prosthesis.

But advances in 3D printing technology allowed them to use a bespoke implant instead.

Image copyright ABMU Health Board Image caption The bespoke titanium implant was printed in Wales

This was the first time such an implant has been printed in the UK.

The titanium implant was designed at Morriston and printed in Wales.

"It was a very extensive growth that needed to be removed. However, removing it also meant removing part of the breastbone and three ribs," cardiothoracic surgeon Ira Goldsmith said.

"That would leave a large defect that could have destabilised the entire chest wall and reconstructing it was going to be a very complex procedure," he added.

A cement prosthesis would have been prepared during surgery, a process that would have taken about an hour and a half.

Mr Maggs has heart and other health issues so the surgeons were keen to reduce the operating time as much as possible.

The titanium implant was made ahead, based on a design by Mr Goldsmith, who carried out the surgery with consultant surgeon Thomas Bragg.

Mr Maggs, from Abergavenny, said: "I'm feeling good now. Mr Goldsmith is a saint to me - and Mr Bragg."