Granddad's chest rebuilt by Morriston Hospital
A grandfather has become the first person in Wales to have a 3D-printed prosthesis inserted into his chest.
The implant was used to help rebuild Peter Maggs' chest wall after a large tumour was removed.
In an eight-hour operation, Mr Maggs had three ribs and half his breastbone removed at Morriston Hospital, Swansea.
The tumour had grown to around the size of a tennis ball, and the procedure left an extensive defect in the 71-year-old's chest.
Surgeons would traditionally have rebuilt it with a special cement prosthesis.
But advances in 3D printing technology allowed them to use a bespoke implant instead.
This was the first time such an implant has been printed in the UK.
The titanium implant was designed at Morriston and printed in Wales.
"It was a very extensive growth that needed to be removed. However, removing it also meant removing part of the breastbone and three ribs," cardiothoracic surgeon Ira Goldsmith said.
"That would leave a large defect that could have destabilised the entire chest wall and reconstructing it was going to be a very complex procedure," he added.
A cement prosthesis would have been prepared during surgery, a process that would have taken about an hour and a half.
Mr Maggs has heart and other health issues so the surgeons were keen to reduce the operating time as much as possible.
The titanium implant was made ahead, based on a design by Mr Goldsmith, who carried out the surgery with consultant surgeon Thomas Bragg.
Mr Maggs, from Abergavenny, said: "I'm feeling good now. Mr Goldsmith is a saint to me - and Mr Bragg."