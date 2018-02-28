Image copyright @NWPBangor/Twitter Image caption North Wales Police took this photo of a frozen Ogwen Lake in Snowdonia

Schools are set to close until next week as much of Wales braces itself for heavy snowfall.

The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" warning covering mid and south Wales for Thursday and Friday.

As a result, some local authorities in those areas have closed all schools until Monday.

Meanwhile, panic buying has started, with supermarket Tesco issuing a statement after shelves in its Pontypool store were left empty.

On Wednesday, 25 schools were shut in Anglesey, Gwynedd, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot and Conwy.

However, with warnings of heavy snow and high winds set to hit Wales throughout Thursday and Friday, local authorities have begun advising parents.

A St David's Day parade organised for Cardiff city centre at 12:30 GMT Thursday is set to go ahead but celebrations at the Senedd have been cancelled.

Many schools in Neath Port Talbot and Torfaen have already told parents they will be shut on Thursday.

Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend, Ceredigion, Cardiff, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Rhondda Cynon Taf councils have advised all schools to shut on Thursday and Friday.

Abacare, which provides home care services in Powys, is organising 4x4 transport and respite in homes for those who live in areas that could become hard to reach.