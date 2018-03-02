Image caption The Met Office's amber warning means there is a potential risk to life and property

Hundreds of homes are without power, public transport has been brought to a standstill and more than 1,100 schools are closed as a second day of snow brings further disruption.

Amber warnings are in place for snow, wind and ice for most of Wales.

Motorists have been advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

All flights from Cardiff Airport have been suspended and most train services in south Wales have been cancelled for safety reasons.

Western Power said 852 properties in south Wales were without power.

The fire service has asked people living in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan if they can take in a couple who have been stuck in their vehicle since 22:00 on Thursday .

Image copyright Twitter

There are 14 known road closures across Wales.

In Cardiff, one of the main arteries, the A48 remains closed. The Heads of the Valleys road - A465 - is closed in both directions between the Gilwern and Brynmawr roundabouts.

Ceredigion council said several roads had been closed due to fallen trees.

Image copyright Twitter/@WELSHBASECAMP Image caption The scene in Blackwood, Caerphilly

Image copyright Brecon Roads Policing Image caption Police in Brecon, Powys are battling through the snow

Image caption Some roads in Pembrokeshire are icy

Arriva Trains Wales said some limited routes would operate.

Great Western Railway also said it would be running a minimal service, adding: "It is a very real concern that, even if conditions mean we can move people in the morning, we may not be able to get them home later in the day, and on that basis we have to strongly advise customers not to travel on some of our routes."

All Stagecoach bus services in south Wales remain suspended.

South Wales Police said it had received lots of weather related calls, the majority about vehicles becoming stuck.

Skip Twitter post by @ArrivaTW ⚠️ Services to be suspended all day on Friday 2 March ❌



Cardiff Central – Manchester

Swansea – Pembroke Dock / Fishguard Harbour & all services to Milford Haven

Aberystwyth – Shrewsbury

Swanline services

Heart of Wales Line

Llandudno – Blaenau Ffestiniog (replaced by buses) — Arriva Trains Wales (@ArrivaTW) March 1, 2018 Report

And hospitals in Cardiff and Newport put out a call for staff with 4x4 vehicles to help colleagues get into work.

Meanwhile, patients were advised that some Friday clinics had been postponed by Hywel Dda University Health Board, which manages NHS care in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, in "anticipation of continued adverse weather".

Skip Twitter post by @HywelDdaHB PLEASE SHARE: A small number of clinics have been postponed for Friday 2 March 2018, in anticipation of continued adverse weather * * CORRECTION - please note telephone number for Outpatients Department Contact Centre should read 0300 303 9642 * *

https://t.co/1qkULYLwfE … pic.twitter.com/MlHntLXZ3k — Hywel Dda UHB (@HywelDdaHB) March 1, 2018 Report

School closure information