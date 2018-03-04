Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Your latest forecast with Derek

Snow and ice will begin to thaw as temperatures return to normal seasonal levels on Sunday.

The country was plunged into chaos from Thursday after heavy snowfall resulted in travel disruption, mass power outages and schools closed.

A yellow "be aware" warning for ice remains in place until 11:00 GMT.

But with temperatures expected to rise to between 4-8C and showers expected through Sunday, some of the snow is likely to melt throughout the day.

Image copyright Twitter @DAFXF480 Image caption A digger was sent to clear a huge snow drift in Llanfihangel, Powys

As the thaw sets in a small number of flood alerts are in place.

Several major roads were closed for most of Saturday, with a handful remaining shut into the night.

The A48 at Carmarthen, the A44 at Llangurig in Powys and the Caerphilly, Bwlch, Maerdy and Rhigos mountain roads were all still closed on Saturday evening.

The weather also caused disruption to power supplies, with thousands of homes being restored on Saturday.

Image copyright Arwyn Evans Image caption Wales has been locked in a big freeze this week, much like this gate in Llyn Peris, Gwynedd

Stagecoach buses announced on Twitter it would attempt to run several services on Sunday.

Cardiff Bus has suspended all services before 09:00 but has advised customers check back.

Arriva Trains Wales ran a limited timetable on Saturday and said it would announce if any more lines were updating at noon on Sunday.

Some Sunday flights from Cardiff Airport have already been delayed or cancelled.