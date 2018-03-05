Image copyright North Wales Police

A man who stabbed his former partner with a kitchen knife sent a text to a friend saying "I have just murdered Laura", a jury has been told.

Jason Cooper, 28, is also accused of stabbing a man who went to Laura Stuart's aid as she returned home from a night out, Mold Crown Court heard.

Mr Cooper, of Denbigh, told police: "She thought she was going to leave me in the lurch... not on my watch".

He denies murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The court heard Mr Cooper had lain in wait for Ms Stuart before the attacks on 12 August last year and had appeared calm after stabbing her and David Roberts.

Prosecuting, David Elias told the jury Mr Cooper had made several admissions to police officers after they arrived at the scene of the attacks in Denbigh town centre.

They included: "It is not one of those psychopathic things where you go nuts for no reason.

"There is a reason for it. She thought she was going to live her life and leave me in the lurch and she would be as happy as Larry... do as she likes. Not on my watch."

The court heard Mr Cooper had also sent a number of messages to Ms Stuart, 33, in the run up to the stabbings, saying he was "very, very angry" and "did you honestly think you would... walk away happy?"

The trial is continuing and is expected to last about two weeks.