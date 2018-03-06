Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why do water main pipes burst?

About 1,500 homes in Wales are still without water because of problems caused by burst pipes after Storm Emma.

Welsh Water said it was still trying to fix problems in Gwynedd, Pembrokeshire and on Anglesey.

Some customers are also still without supplies in Abertillery, Merthyr Tydfil, Brecon, Rhondda, Gwaelod y Garth and Carmarthen.

Many of those affected have complained about delays in receiving bottled water. Welsh Water has apologised.

Dean Skates, from Trefin in Pembrokeshire, who has been without water since 08:00 GMT on Sunday morning, said residents there were struggling with limited alternative water sources.

He said: "Up until last night, it was a 20-mile round trip to try and buy water. We had water delivered last night but Welsh Water have been no help whatsoever.

"You ring them up, they're going to ring you back - they never ring you back."

He added: "There's people on their [Welsh Water's] Facebook page with children under one [years old] trying to be bottle fed, asking for water. One lady was told at half past seven on Sunday night 'go out and buy water' - well there's nowhere you can buy water.

"We are so rural, the garage has sold out of water, the main supermarket in Haverfordwest - they were all out of water and at four o'clock the supermarkets shut, you can't get water."

He said the village did receive a bottled water delivery on Monday night from Welsh Water but the firm still could not tell them when supplies would be restored.

Welsh Water said it was prioritising vulnerable people who were without water and had opened bottled water stations to help those who were cut off.

It said it hoped to have everyone reconnected by Tuesday afternoon but warned people may see discoloured water as supplies come back on.