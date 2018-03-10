People living in north Wales are being asked to report discarded drugs paraphernalia after a dedicated website and helpline were set up.

Police, NHS staff and councils have worked together to create a way for people to let them know about used needles and syringes.

North Wales Police said it wanted to reduce risks caused by discarded needles.

People can get in touch by calling 0808 808 2276 or via drugslitterline.org.uk.

Community Safety Sgt Beth Jones said: "Whilst north Wales is still a very safe place to live and visit, there are occasions when drugs litter is discarded and does need to be removed to prevent any harm."