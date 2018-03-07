Image copyright 71gazza Image caption Wales has a higher rate of poverty than England, Scotland and Northern Ireland

New analysis shows the proportion of pensioners, single people and couples with children living in poverty has increased in recent years in Wales.

Overall the rate of poverty has dropped to 23% from 27% since 1994-1997, but is still higher than the other UK nations.

The independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation studied the incomes of different groups across 20 years.

The Welsh Government said it was taking action to increase the number of well-paid jobs and prevent poverty.

The study challenges the traditional belief that the way out of poverty is work.

Since 1997 Wales has seen a significant increase in the proportion of people working - up from 66% to 73%. There has also been a rise in the number of people with qualifications - in 1997 a quarter of adults in Wales had no qualifications compared with one in 10 now.

Twenty years ago, one in six had a higher education qualification compared with one in three now.

Despite this, the report said in the last 10 years working-age poverty rates had increased and the proportion of adults in work who were living in poverty increased in 2013/16 compared with 2003/06.

The figures relate to "relative income poverty" - broadly where someone lives in a household whose income is less than 60% of the median income after housing costs.

"Median income" is the mid-point where half the population receives income above that level, and half below it.

For some groups of people, the proportion in poverty was falling but has since risen again.

Pensioners are one of the groups which saw a fall in poverty, but now the numbers have crept back up.

Wales now has a higher rate of pensioner poverty than England, Scotland or Northern Ireland. In 1994/97, 26% of pensioners in Wales were in poverty. That fell to 14% for 2010/13 but went back up to 18% in 2013/16.

Child poverty in Wales was 36% in 1994/97, fell to 29% in 2003/06 and then rose slightly to 30% for 2013/16.

In Wales, 39% of disabled people are in poverty compared to 22% of non-disabled people. The poverty rate among disabled people in Wales is the highest in all of the UK.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation is calling on the Welsh Government to make sure the economy works better for low-income families by working with business to create better jobs, build more affordable homes and make sure young people leave school with the skills they need.

Campbell Robb, chief executive of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said: "Low-paid, unstable jobs, rising living costs and insufficient benefits mean that many people in Wales are locked in a daily struggle to make ends meet."

The Welsh Government said preventing poverty was a "fundamental priority" and that its economic action plan sought to increase the availability of well-paid jobs across Wales as well as being committed to delivering 20,000 new affordable homes by 2021.

A spokeswoman said: "Next month we will publish our employability delivery plan which will set out how we will support people, including those furthest from the jobs market... and our childcare offer will support working families across Wales and provide them with more employment choices."