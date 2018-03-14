Your Pictures in Wales: 7-13 March 2018

  • 14 March 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Snow and swans at Rhoose Point Lagoon, Vale of Glamorgan Eileen Munson

    Snow and swans at Rhoose Point Lagoon, Vale of Glamorgan, taken by Eileen Munson. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Shenkin IV, the regimental goat of 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh Crown

    New kid on the block: Shenkin IV, the new regimental goat of 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh.

  • Dog running along Newgale Beach, Pembrokeshire Clementyne Stephenson

    JC the Papillion made the most of the improving weather with a run and a jump along Newgale Beach in Pembrokeshire.

  • This rainbow over the Wye Bridge at Builth Wells, Powys Nicky Hillman

    This rainbow over the Wye Bridge at Builth Wells, Powys was captured by Nicky Hillman.

  • Swanlake Bay, Pembrokeshire Mandy Llewellyn

    Swanlake Bay, Pembrokeshire, taken by Mandy Llewellyn.

  • A lizard Hugh Browne

    This scaly customer was photographed by Hugh Browne.

  • A snowy Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons Tracy Rees

    A snowy scene from the top of Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, as seen by Tracy Rees.

  • A bird in a Colwyn Bay garden Emily Rush

    Watch the birdie: Snack time in the garden at Colwyn Bay, Conwy, as seen by Emily Rush.

  • The "famous lone tree" in Llanberis, Snowdonia Hazeelin Hassan

    Hazeelin Hassan set out to find the "famous lone tree" in Llanberis, Snowdonia, and succeeded, as this shot shows.

  • Blu the dog on the Brecon railway Maria O'Donovan

    Maria O'Donovan had a walk with Blu along the Brecon railway line while it was out of use because of snow.

  • Oystercatchers on the beach at Llanfairfechan, Conwy Jayne Neal

    Oystercatchers on the beach at Llanfairfechan, Conwy, captured by Jayne Neal.

  • St Illtud's church, Pontypool Les Morgan

    A snowy St Illtud's church in Pontypool in Torfaen peeks through the trees, as photographed by Les Morgan.

