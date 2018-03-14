Your Pictures in Wales: 7-13 March 2018
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
Eileen Munson
Snow and swans at Rhoose Point Lagoon, Vale of Glamorgan, taken by Eileen Munson.
Crown
New kid on the block: Shenkin IV, the new regimental goat of 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh.
Clementyne Stephenson
JC the Papillion made the most of the improving weather with a run and a jump along Newgale Beach in Pembrokeshire.
Nicky Hillman
This rainbow over the Wye Bridge at Builth Wells, Powys was captured by Nicky Hillman.
Mandy Llewellyn
Swanlake Bay, Pembrokeshire, taken by Mandy Llewellyn.
Hugh Browne
This scaly customer was photographed by Hugh Browne.
Tracy Rees
A snowy scene from the top of Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, as seen by Tracy Rees.
Emily Rush
Watch the birdie: Snack time in the garden at Colwyn Bay, Conwy, as seen by Emily Rush.
Hazeelin Hassan
Hazeelin Hassan set out to find the "famous lone tree" in Llanberis, Snowdonia, and succeeded, as this shot shows.
Maria O'Donovan
Maria O'Donovan had a walk with Blu along the Brecon railway line while it was out of use because of snow.
Jayne Neal
Oystercatchers on the beach at Llanfairfechan, Conwy, captured by Jayne Neal.
Les Morgan
A snowy St Illtud's church in Pontypool in Torfaen peeks through the trees, as photographed by Les Morgan.