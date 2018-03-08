Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Here's Thursday's forecast with Sue Charles

More than 120 schools were closed and there were hazardous driving conditions after heavy snowfall early on Thursday.

The Met Office issued a yellow "be aware" warning, six days after heavy snow brought chaos to the country.

In Gwynedd, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Conwy and on Anglesey, 121 schools were closed.

The A470 in Conwy county was closed for a time while snow also affected the A487 in Gwynedd and the A55 from Bangor to Halkyn, Flintshire.

Arriva said certain buses in Bangor were only driving on main roads.

Image copyright Alex Folkes-NVM Media Group Image caption Schools in the Gwynedd area were closed because of snow

Image caption Penisarwaun in Gwynedd has had about 5cm of snow

Llandrillo College closed campuses in Glynllifon, Pwllheli, Bangor, Caernarfon, Llangefni and Parc Menai.

Meanwhile Ysgol Ardudwy, Harlech will not re-open until after the Easter holiday because of damage during last week's bad weather. Alternative arrangements have been made for year 10 and 11 pupils who face external examinations.

In Holyhead, Anglesey council announced it would start to clean the beaches of polystyrene on Friday after as many as 80 boats in the marina were damaged during Storm Emma.

The weather warning was in effect from 00:05 GMT until 11:00 on Thursday with forecasters expecting about 5cm (2in) of snow above 656ft (200m) with the chance of 10cm (4in) on roads above 984ft (300m).

It was expected to affect south east, mid and and north Wales before clearing eastwards.

Image copyright Hazeelin Hassan Image caption Hazeelin Hassan went to see the lone tree near near Llanberis, Gwynedd, and captured it in the snow

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The new yellow warning came six days after heavy snow swept across Wales

