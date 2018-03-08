Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 725,000 plastic bottles a day are used in Wales but it is estimated that only 50% are currently recycled

Powys council plans to drastically cut down on single-use plastics.

Councillors backed a plan on Thursday to encourage staff and residents to become a "major plastic reducer".

Councillor Emily Durrant, from the Green Party, but the proposal forward after being "horrified" by the amount of disposable cups used by council members, staff and visitors.

Thirty five councillors were in favour of the motion. No one voted against and there was one abstention.

The council also said it would look into how it can support and promote a national bottle return scheme within Powys schools and buildings to cut the amount of waste and reduce litter across its roads.

High profile campaigns and the BBC's Blue Planet II series have led to a surge in public awareness of the damage caused by single-use plastics.

About 725,000 plastic bottles a day are used in Wales and it is estimated that 50% are currently recycled, according to Recycle for Wales.

The remaining bottles end up as either litter or landfill.

Ms Durrant, who gained the Green Party's first-ever seat in Powys in May 2017, said she wanted to encourage food and drinks outlets across the county to offer biodegradable alternative to single-use plastic cups.

The decision by Powys council follows a similar move in Ceredigion.

Last month, the Ceredigion County Council unanimously supported a motion to reduce the use of plastic and to support plastic reduction initiatives in Ceredigion.

It plans to reduce single-use plastics within council facilities and offices and promote the use of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics at all council-supported events.