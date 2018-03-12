Image copyright EPA/ Yulia Skripal/Facebook Image caption Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are in a critical condition in hospital

A Kremlin-backed TV station should have its UK broadcasting licence 'reviewed' following the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, the Commons has heard.

Welsh MP Stephen Doughty also wants Russia Today blocked in Parliament after Theresa May said it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the attack.

A nerve agent was used to poison ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury last week.

Mr Doughty, the Labour MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, wants action.

"Can I urge the prime minister to speak with the secretary of state for culture, media and sport to look at reviewing Russia Today's broadcasting licence," he said.

"And to speak to the House authorities about blocking their broadcasts in this building itself. Why should we be watching their propaganda in this Parliament?"

Former Labour minister Chris Bryant, MP for the Rhondda, also asked in the Commons: "Can we just stop Russia Today just broadcasting its propaganda in this country?"

Mrs May replied: "We will look at the response from the Russian state, but I will come to this House at the earliest opportunity to look at the range of measures which could be necessary.

"I think in relation to the House authorities, as you will be aware, that would not be a matter for me but the House authorities."

Speaker John Bercow added: "I think we've heard [Mr Doughty] loudly and clearly."

Retired military intelligence officer Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter, 33, were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury city centre. They remain in a critical but stable condition.

The PM said the chemical used in the attack has been identified as being part of a group of nerve agents known as Novichok.

The Foreign Office has summoned Russia's ambassador to provide an explanation.

On Sunday, Labour's Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said he will not be making any more appearances on Russia Today and suggested Labour MPs should not appear either.

Ofcom said it would consider the implications of Mrs May's further statement on Wednesday before "considering the implications of RT's broadcast licences."

"Ofcom has an ongoing duty to be satisfied that all broadcast licensees are fit and proper to hold a licence," said a spokesman.