Your Pictures in Wales: 14-20 March 2018
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Jason Rawles
Jason Rawles took this image of a misty Llyn Padarn in Llanberis, Gwynedd. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Kelly Jones
A couple admire the view at South Stack, on Anglesey, courtesy of Kelly Jones.
-
Steve Liddiard
Cormorants enjoy the sunset at Whiteford Point lighthouse off the Gower peninsula, taken by Steve Liddiard.
-
Garin Davies
Southerndown, in Vale of Glamorgan, looks radiant in the sun, by Garin Davies.
-
Laura Shepherd
Walking in a winter wonderland: Laura Shepherd from Presteigne snapped this shot on a crisp March day.
-
Emma Ryan
Emma Ryan took this view of a snowy Stack Rocks off the Pembrokeshire coast.
-
Tobias Maloy
Lake Vyrnwy in Powys looks a picture in this image by Tobias Maloy.
-
Alan Jones
Lambs enjoy the sunshine near Llandudno, Conwy county, by Alan Jones.
-
Tracey Dunford
Tracey Dunford spotted this blue tit in her garden in Cardiff.
-
Anthony Griffiths
A tranquil Llyn Llygad Rheidol in Ceredigion by Anthony Griffiths.
-
Elizabeth Reed
A lovely Gower view of the Knave, Thurba and Worm's Head, as seen by Elizabeth Reed.
-
Kelly Jones
A sunny scene off Holy Island, on Anglesey, by Kelly Jones.