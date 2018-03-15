Image copyright ABMU/YouTube Image caption The purpose-built Ty Llidiard unit opened in 2011

There were "significant and numerous shortfalls" in patient care at a mental health unit where a teenage girl died, an inspection report has revealed.

Cwm Taf health board is investigating a 16-year-old girl's death last week.

Health Inspectorate Wales found problems a year ago, including with safety procedures and maintaining a safe environment on the Enfys and Seren ward at Ty Llidiard in Bridgend.

Cwm Taf said it had made "significant progress" in a detailed action plan.

The Cardiff girl, who went to Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr, is understood to have taken her own life.

Ty Llidiard is a child and adolescent mental health in-patient unit, based at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

While Abertawe Bro Morgannwg health board runs the hospital, the £15m purpose-built unit - which opened in 2011 - is run by Cwm Taf for young patients with a variety of mental health issues.

It has 19 en-suite bedrooms for boys and girls aged between 12 and 18 and is designed to have a "home-from-home feel".

The report into the unit was published last summer after an unannounced inspection in March.

It also highlighted problems with the administration of medication at the unit.

The health board had to complete an improvement plan following the inspection last year; it shows that improvements have since been made.

The report was not wholly negative. It praised staff for treating patients with respect and kindness and said that they made every effort to maintain patient dignity.

It also said that staff communicated with patients effectively and patiently.

Image caption The unit is based at Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend but the responsibility of a neighbouring health board

However, it said that medication records were of a poor standard and regularly there were gaps in recording whether prescribed medication had been administered or not.

It said: "There was also poor record keeping in regards to: the Mental Health Act, risk assessments, medication administration and clinical equipment that impacted upon the safety of patients."

Inspectors found out-of-date medication on the Enfys Ward although the nurse immediately disposed of it when it was found.

They also found an out-of-date Cardiff and Vale drugs policy from 2002 and out-of-date equipment on the resuscitation trolley on the Enfys Ward.

The workforce at Ty Llidiard was described as "dedicated and committed" but that staff vacancies and sickness had impacted on the continuity of care.

On the first night inspectors were at the unit, they asked the nurse in charge to use the on-call arrangements to contact senior management.

It took 30 minutes to contact the on-call manager, which the inspectors called a 'significant delay'.

They were also concerned about confusion over where the ligature cutters were kept and it took staff 10 minutes to locate them which could have meant a "critical delay" during an emergency.

The cutters have since been fixed to the wall in both nurses offices.

The inspectors said that improvement was needed in record keeping, calling patient files "disorganised" and statutory documentation poorly filed.

On one occasion an observation record had been completed for a patient and then crossed through because it was meant for another patient with the same name.

Inspectors said this was a "significant error".

'Significant progress'

Allison Williams, Cwm Taf chief executive, said the inspection had helped identify areas of good practice and those where it needed to improve care for patients.

A detailed action plan included the introduction of daily environmental audit checks, increased spot checks to ensure procedures were being followed, site walk-arounds and further staff training where there were gaps.

"These actions have meant that we have made significant progress against the recommendations in the report, importantly addressing all areas where reference was made to the delivery of safe and effective care," said Ms Williams.

"We will continue to work closely with staff, colleagues and organisations to keep all areas of practice under review to ensure we continue to deliver safe care to all of our patients."