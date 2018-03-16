Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Get Creative allows people take part in taster sessions at events being held across Wales

A choir helping people with dementia has been given a boost after two Welsh rugby legends joined for the day.

JPR Williams and JJ Williams got to show off their singing skills during a rehearsal with the Forget-Me-Not-Singers.

Over the past eight weeks, the Penarth-based group has been working with the BBC National Chorus of Wales as part of the Get Creative Festival 2018.

The annual event encourages people to try different activities.

Former Wales international JPR Williams said: "As you get older, singing becomes more important. It gives you something to aim for."

The Forget-me-not Chorus encourages people with dementia, as well as their families to express themselves as well offering some respite.

Since January, the group have been joined by members of the BBC National Chorus of Wales at their weekly rehearsals in Cardiff.

But on their last session they were given a further treat when joined by the two sporting greats.

Image caption Hymns and Arias? Rugby great JPR Williams joined the Forget-Me-Not-Singers during a rehearsal

Former winger JJ Williams, who won 30 caps for Wales, said: "This has been quite moving and a great experience for us. It's fabulous. Singing is obviously therapy isn't it."

Forget-me-not Chorus' artistic director Kate Woolveridge described the final rehearsal as "fantastic".

She added: "When our choristers are diagnosed with dementia, the first thing that goes is confidence. Coming to choir suddenly re-enlivens that person.

"The whole idea about the Forget-me-not Chorus is that everybody has a voice, everybody can sing and Get Creative is all about doing something creative and there is nothing more creative and uplifting than singing together."