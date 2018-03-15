Image copyright Independent Image caption An investigation is under way to find out how the offensive URL (inset) was published online

A national newspaper is investigating after an offensive message appeared in the web address of one of its stories.

The Independent's "10 fastest-moving property hotspots" included several Welsh towns and cities.

When readers opened the article, the URL read "people-probably-wanted-to-sell-up-so-they-could-get-out-of-there," and also included swearing.

The newspaper called it an "unacceptable error" and said the URL has since been corrected.

Thursday's story described Newport as having the "fastest-moving property market" in Britain, with the top 10 also including Wrexham and Colwyn Bay in Conwy county.

An Independent spokesman said: "The appearance of this inappropriate URL was an unacceptable error.

"We apologise for the offence it has caused and are conducting a full investigation to establish how it came about.

"We changed the URL immediately that the problem was brought to our attention."