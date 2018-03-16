Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More snow is expected to hit parts of Wales on Sunday

Snow, ice and strong winds are expected to hit parts of Wales this weekend with three warnings from the Met Office.

The first yellow "be aware" warning is for wind across north west and parts of mid Wales on Saturday between 04:00 GMT and 15:00 with gusts of up to 60mph.

A second is in force all day for snow and ice around north east and mid Wales.

An amber warning follows on Sunday across most of south east Wales, with travel disruption highly likely.

However, it is not expected to be as severe as Storm Emma earlier this month which brought traffic chaos and widespread school closures in Wales.

There could be power cuts, the Met Office warned, and there is a small chance some rural communities could become cut off.

Meteorologists said Saturday and Sunday would also feel bitterly cold.

Sunday's amber "be prepared" warning covers most of south east Wales, including Cardiff and Newport, and will last from midnight until 18:00.