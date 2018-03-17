Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snow could cause disruption - especially on higher ground over the weekend

Wales faces another chilly blast of cold weather over the weekend, with the threat of gales and heavy snow.

Forecasters have issued yellow "be aware" warnings for Saturday for both wind and snow.

The Met Office has said parts of north Wales and Powys could see up to 1in (3cm) of snow.

A higher risk amber "be prepared" warning for snow is also in force from just after midnight on Sunday, until 18:00 GMT.

On Saturday, up to 10cm (4in) of snow could fall in Wales on higher ground above 650ft (200m), with the wintry weather affecting Powys, Wrexham, Denbighshire and Flintshire.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Wales has three different weather warnings in place over the weekend

There is also a yellow warning for wind for mid Wales, Anglesey, Conwy and Gwynedd - with strong easterly gusts hitting 70mph in some places - enough to risk disruption to power supplies.

The wind warning is in place until 15:00 on Saturday.

There is a warning to expect wider disruption on Sunday, as snow blows into southern parts of Wales, covering south-east Wales counties and pushing into Powys.

Travelling this weekend for the big rugby game in Cardiff. It's going to be cold with snow in the forecast. Check the forecast and warnings. https://t.co/4DzuXm9AhX — Met Office warnings (@metofficeWales) March 16, 2018

The Met Office's chief forecaster said 2-4in (5-10cm) of snow will fall across a wide area, with the potential for up to 10in (25cm) on higher ground.

It could make driving conditions difficult in affected areas, with the potential for more power cuts in places.

A lower yellow alert for snow and ice covers other parts of south and west Wales, with snow showers also pushing into north-east counties during Sunday.

The yellow warning for Sunday remains in force until midnight.